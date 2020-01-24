«nov 2019»
24.01.2020, 23:09
Croatia win in last seconds of extra time; Spain beat Slovenia
AT-A-GLANCE: Croatia beat Norway in a nailbiting first semi-final that went to two periods of extra time; Spain beat a late-charging Slovenia by two goals

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

  • Croatia won a nailbiting first semi-final which went to extra time twice - and saw the winning goal scored in the last four seconds
  • Spain beat Slovenia 34:32 in the second match.
  • no defending champion since 2002 has successfully regained their title - can Spain keep their hopes of breaking the curse alive?
  • read the day's preview here

22:45 SEMI-FINAL REVIEWS

What a night of handball in Stockholm! Relive the emotion with our reviews:

80-minute thriller ends with Croatia earning final berth
Entrerrios leads Spain to their sixth EHF EURO final


22:15 SPAIN THROUGH TO DEFEND THEIR TITLE

Spain will seek to defend their title against Croatia - the only side they have not yet beaten en route to the final. They beat Slovenia 34:32.

21:20 SPAIN FIVE GOALS UP

Spain are playing confidently and lead Slovenia 20:15!

20:20 NEXT MATCH DELAYED

The second semi-final between Spain and Slovenia will throw off at 20:45 CET, 15 minutes later than scheduled due to the over-running of the first semi-final.

20:12 CROATIA WIN

Croatia WIN, beating Norway 29:28 in extra time after Zeljko Musa scored only his third goal of the tournament in the closing seconds.

19:55 MORE EXTRA TIME

Norway led 26:25 in the dying seconds, but received a penalty against them - which Domagoj Duvnjak duly netted, so we have more extra time ...

19:35 EXTRA TIME!

After 60 tense, tense minutes the match is 23:23 and we are into extra time.

18:40 CROATIA HAVE HALF-TIME LEAD

After a fairly low-scoring first half, in which the Croatian defence stood firm against Norway's attack, the score is 12:10 to Croatia.

17:00 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

It's semi-final time! Here’s how you can follow all the action:

  • check out the ehf-euro.com home page when a match is running for the live ticker, complete with full statistics including player tracking;
  • go to ehfTV.com for live streaming, with English commentary tonight from both matches;
  • and follow the EHF EURO social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live videos, top actions and other behind-the-scenes exclusives.

The first matches throw off in just 60 minutes at 18:00 CET.

13:40 OUR EXPERTS MAKE THEIR PREDICTIONS

Our panel of experts - the (Un)informed Handball Hour, journalist Courtney Gahan, ehfTV.com commentator Paul Bray and Dr Handball - have made their predictions for the final weekend. Check out their choices and join the debate.

 

 

 

11:40 ATTACK VS DEFENCE

The first semi-final tonight pitches the extraordinary Norwegian attack against the solid wall of a Croatian defence. Which will triumph?

10:35 HISTORY AND RIVALRY BETWEEN SPAIN AND SLOVENIA

Slovenia and Spain's semi-final tonight will take place against the background of history.

09:45 REPLACEMENTS

Spain and Portugal have both announced replacements ahead of the semi-final and 5/6 placement match.

Spain

OUT > #59 Daniel Dujshebaev
IN > #6 Angel Fernandez

Portugal

OUT > #34 Fabio Antunes
IN > #17 Tiago Rocha

OUT > #16 Humberto Gomes
IN > #41 Gustavo Capdeville

09:30 WELCOME TO STOCKHOLM!

Good morning! The final weekend is - finally! - here. We'll keep you up to date with everything that's happening in the run-up to throw off at 18:00.

To start with, have a look at the teams' records ahead of tonight's matches.


TEXT: ehf-euro.com
 
