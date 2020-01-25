«nov 2019»
EHF Court of Arbitration
25.01.2020, 12:12
European Handball Master Plan unveiled at Conference of Presidents
NEWS: The new strategy of the European Handball Federation was one of the key topics presented to member federations at the Conference of Presidents on Saturday

European Handball Master Plan unveiled at Conference of Presidents

On the eve of the EHF EURO 2020 final, member federations gathered in Stockholm to attend the 15th EHF Conference of Presidents.

Ahead of Sunday’s final, EHF President Michael Wiederer began the conference reflecting on extension of the competition to 24 teams for the first time.

“I love this EURO and I’m proud that we have managed to adapt our system to 24 teams with such success,” said Wiederer.

“In 2014 we had three applications to host a tournament with 16 teams – Sweden, Austria and Norway – and, after a number of meetings and discussions, we found it right to enlarge the tournament to 24 teams so we invited them to host the tournament together. This tournament has been a success story simply on sporting grounds.”

Overall report

Wiederer delivered his overall report, reflecting on 2019, firstly highlighting the increased numbers of broadcasters showing EHF Champions League, EHF EURO and beach handball matches.

The President also touched on the importance of the EHF’s movement into the digital age and looked ahead to the new beginning of the new media and marketing agreement with Infront and DAZN which throws off in July.

Marketing agreement 2020+

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner then took to the stage to present the latest status of the preparation and implementation of the Infront and DAZN deal.

The Secretary General presented the working structure between all of the stakeholders involved and explained how production, media and marketing and the financial impact of the agreement will work.

Brand of Handball

The federations were then given a sneak peak of the new EHF branding, including the new EHF logo, following a presentation from Michael K. Rasmussen, CEO of purpose@heart.

Rasmussen explained to the member federations the threat of the digital age and the importance of attracting the next generation of audience to handball.

European Handball Master Plan

The most important part of the morning came when the new European Handball Master Plan was unveiled and explained to national federations.

Covering seven major pillars – the game itself, events, fan appeal, grassroots growth, stakeholder networks, good governance and commercial success – the European Master Plan is at the heart of the EHF’s strategy going forward in line with the new media and marketing agreement with Infront and DAZN which throws off on 1 July.

President Michael Wiederer explained that the next step will be to involve member federations with the development of the plan and agree on priorities.

The President explains the strategy, and what the seven pillars represent, in an in-depth interview that you can read here.


TEXT: EHF / jh
 
