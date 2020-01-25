«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.01.2020, 13:48
Hungary, Switzerland and Austria awarded Women’s EHF EURO 2024 at Extraordinary Congress
«Go back »Print Version



»EHF Euro Events Channel »
 

Hungary, Switzerland and Austria awarded Women’s EHF EURO 2024 at Extraordinary Congress

The first ever Women’s EHF EURO to feature 24 teams will be heading to Hungary, Switzerland and Austria in 2024 following a vote by member federations at the Extraordinary Congress in Stockholm on Saturday.

The winning bid fought off competition from Russia and a joint bid from Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia after two rounds of voting to host the event, which will run between 28 November and 15 December 2024.

Of the joint bid only Hungary has previously hosted Women’s EHF EURO events. Hungary, Women’s EHF EURO 2000 champions, held the event in 2004 and co-hosted with Croatia in 2014.

Basel in Switzerland, Innsbruck in Austria and Debrecen in Hungary will host the preliminary round matches, with Budapest and Debrecen the venues for the main round. The finals are set to be played inside a newly-constructed 20,000-seater venue in Budapest.

Master Plan and future budgets approved

The European Handball Master Plan, presented at the Conference of Presidents, was given the green light and formally approved by member federations.

President Michael Wiederer thanked the member federations for their support of the master plan and confirmed the next steps in the plan’s process will begin at the Secretaries General Conference in April.

On the financial side, an overview of the final 2018 accounting was presented by Vice-President Finances, Henrik La Cour, who then gave an update on 2019 accounting and the budget for 2020.

Chief Finance Officer Andrea Moser presented and detailed the new budgets for 2021 and 2022, which covers the first EHF EURO cycle under the new contract with Infront and DAZN.

 


TEXT: EHF / jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x