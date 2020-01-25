Hungary, Switzerland and Austria awarded Women’s EHF EURO 2024 at Extraordinary Congress

The first ever Women’s EHF EURO to feature 24 teams will be heading to Hungary, Switzerland and Austria in 2024 following a vote by member federations at the Extraordinary Congress in Stockholm on Saturday.

The winning bid fought off competition from Russia and a joint bid from Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia after two rounds of voting to host the event, which will run between 28 November and 15 December 2024.

Of the joint bid only Hungary has previously hosted Women’s EHF EURO events. Hungary, Women’s EHF EURO 2000 champions, held the event in 2004 and co-hosted with Croatia in 2014.

Basel in Switzerland, Innsbruck in Austria and Debrecen in Hungary will host the preliminary round matches, with Budapest and Debrecen the venues for the main round. The finals are set to be played inside a newly-constructed 20,000-seater venue in Budapest.

Master Plan and future budgets approved

The European Handball Master Plan, presented at the Conference of Presidents, was given the green light and formally approved by member federations.

President Michael Wiederer thanked the member federations for their support of the master plan and confirmed the next steps in the plan’s process will begin at the Secretaries General Conference in April.

On the financial side, an overview of the final 2018 accounting was presented by Vice-President Finances, Henrik La Cour, who then gave an update on 2019 accounting and the budget for 2020.

Chief Finance Officer Andrea Moser presented and detailed the new budgets for 2021 and 2022, which covers the first EHF EURO cycle under the new contract with Infront and DAZN.

