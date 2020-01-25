«nov 2019»
25.01.2020, 16:34
Valcea win big to snap losing streak
GROUP 2 REVIEW: It was all SCM Ramnicu Valcea, as the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League threw off, with the Romanian champions defeating Krim 31:16

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»RK Krim Mercator
»SCM Ramnicu Valcea
Valcea win big to snap losing streak

Romanian champions SCM Ramnicu Valcea enjoyed one of their biggest wins in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, after steamrolling Slovenian side RK Krim Mercator, 31:16.

The Romanians now tie the Slovenians in the standings on two points and who are still eyeing their first ever quarter-final berth in the competition.

  • Back Iryna Glibko scored a game-high nine goals for Valcea, who snapped a five-game losing streak
  • Dutch back Harma van Kreij scored five goals for Krim, who only had a 41% shot efficiency in the game
  • Krim came close to scoring the lowest number of goals ever in 246 games in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, scoring just one more than they did in their game against Buducnost in 2014

GROUP II
SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 31:16 (14:8)

If Valcea still dreamt of a quarter-final spot, then it was crucial that they ended their five-game losing streak from the group phase and despite the Romanian champions looking flawed in defence and with little spark in attack, they emerged as a team to be reckoned with, with an eye still on a quarter-final spot.

It took seven minutes and 43 seconds for Valcea to finally score their first goal of the game, as the Romanian side looked nervous, unable to break down the Slovenian defence, but from that point onwards, it was only Valcea who were on the court.

They stiffened up their defence, while in attack, playmaker Iryna Glibko got her magic back after a few indifferent months.

A natural born scorer, the 29-year old back had only managed to strike 20 goals past Valcea’s opponents in the group phase, but in this match alone, she scored nine times to lead Valcea her side to a superb win, their second of the season.

Krim simply were not good enough, missing 23 shots and turning over the ball eight times, as their attack crawled to a 34% shot to goal efficiency.

But Valcea disturbed the ball well and had 11 outfield players scoring at least one goal as they did not miss their goalkeeper, Yuliya Dumanska, who suffered an injury scare on Thursday and was rested.

The Romanians were already six ahead at the break (14:8) and never looked back, jumping to an eventual 31:16 win, one of their biggest ever in the competition.

On the other side, Krim came just close to scoring the fewest goals ever in the competition, as they only scored one more than their record, 15, set against Buducnost in 2014.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu/amc
 
