25.01.2020, 19:30
Esbjerg win Nordic derby, Metz dominant against Vyakhireva-less Rostov
GROUP 1 REVIEW: Team Esbjerg opened their DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League Main Round with a win at Vipers Kristiansand, while Metz stay unbeaten, defeating Rostov at home Vipers and Esbjerg had never met before in a European club competition, but in an exciting debut clash, Esbjerg were more clinical in attack and claimed a 35:31 victory in a match which both teams could have won. And, just like a year ago, Metz opened their main round campaign with a home victory against Rostov, winning this time. 23:20. Esbjerg now have six points, while Vipers stay on five The Danish team won their third-straight match in the competition Metz are still unbeaten in the current Champions League season Rostov ended their three-match winning run Laura Flippes and future Rostov player Grace Zaadi scored five goals each for Metz GROUP 1 Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 31:35 (15:16) In the first half, the match was extremely tight. It was best illustrated by the fact that none of the teams could pull clear by more than two goals. Marta Tomac and Malin Aune did a good job in attack for Vipers, yet Esbjerg were slightly better and more efficient as a team. At 15:15, Sanna Solberg put Esbjerg in front just before the break. Solberg’s goals and Rikke Poulsen’s saves powered the visitors to a 20:16 lead early in the second half, yet the home side refused to give up and drew level at 23:23 by the 45th minute. However, Esbjerg weathered a storm to pull clear again, 30:26 with nine minutes to go. The Danish side’s defence did a good job, while Kristine Breistol, Sonja Frey and the newly-crowned world champion Estavana Polman scored goal after goal. Overall, Esbjerg’s attack was very efficient in the second half, and the visitors went on to clinch a well-deserved victory, which helped them to leapfrog Vipers in the group 1 table. “We are disappointed to have lost but today we lost to a better team,” said Vipers coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad. “We struggled a lot in defence, and we have to improve if we are to progress to the quarter-finals. Although we have been struggling since the first matches, I think we still have a good chance to go through and we will improve through playing international games, and hopefully we’ll be better against Rostov next weekend already.” Esbjerg’s Sonja Frey praised the arena and atmosphere in what was a successful day for her side. “It was really intense, and we were at the same level for long parts of the match,” she said. “At the beginning the match was so fast and Vipers were running so much but I’m really happy that we won in the Aquarama which always has a good atmosphere and is nice to play in.” GROUP 1 Metz Handball (FRA) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 23:20 (11:11) In the group stage, Rostov suffered a solitary only defeat, at Esbjerg, in a match where Anna Vyakhireva did not play due to illness. Today, she was also missing, picking up an injury just before the team flew to France, and it turned out to be a bad sign for the Russian team as, once again, Rostov lacked firepower in attack without their emblematic player. Yet thanks to their goalkeepers; Mayssa de Oliveira Pessoa and Anna Sedoykina, who boasted a combined saving rate of 40% in the first half, they managed to stay level with the hosts at the break, 11:11. However, Metz were the clearly-dominant side for much of the second half. Their defence was rock-solid and conceded just three goals between the 31st-51st minute, helping them to pull clear at 21:14 to effectively decide the match. Rostov’s players made too many mistakes during that spell and were punished by the home side time after time. Notably Grace Zaadi, who will move to Rostov in summer, scored five goals against her future team. However, the Russian team should be given credit for their effort late in the game, when they finally improved their attack to slash the gap to just two goals down, 22:20. Rostov’s players then missed a few chances to further cut the deficit before Laura Flippes scored her fifth goal to seal the final 23:20 score in the clash which saw Metz’s World Championship-winning coach Emmanuel Mayonnade (Netherlands), beat Ambros Martin (Russia) again, following their semi-final clash at Japan 2019, just over six weeks ago.

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev/amc
 
