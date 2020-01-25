AT-A-GLANCE: Norway take their first-ever EHF EURO medal, beating Slovenia 28:20; Germany beat Portugal in the 5/6 placement match

Norway take bronze medal in emphatic victory

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

Norway took a comfortable win against Slovenia for bronze

earlier on, Germany beat Portugal in the 5/6 placement match

read the bronze medal and 5/6 placement match preview here

20:40 THE NIGHT'S ACTION, REVIEWED

The first medals have been handed out and there is only one match of the EHF EURO 2020 left - but first, reviews of Saturday's play:

Bergerud saves first ever Norwegian EHF EURO medal

Keepers Wolff and Bitter lead Germany to fifth place

20:05 NORWAY WIN BRONZE

Norway were unstoppable tonight, and beat Slovenia 28:20 to win bronze.

19:10 NORWAY LEAD BY THREE GOALS

Norway are currently looking like they have stamina left after last night's marathon semi-final, and lead Slovenia 12:9.

17:30 GERMANY ARE FIFTH

Germany are fifth at the EHF EURO 2020 after beating Portugal 29:27 - sixth is still Portugal's best-ever rank at the tournament.

16:35 GERMANY LEAD PORTUGAL AT HALF-TIME

Halfway through the 5/6 placement match, Germany have a one-goal lead over Portugal. It's 14:13.

15:15 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

It's the penultimate day of competition tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

check out the ehf-euro.com home page when a match is running for the live ticker, complete with full statistics including player tracking;

go to ehfTV.com for live streaming, with English commentary tonight from both matches

and follow the EHF EURO social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live videos, top actions and other behind-the-scenes exclusives.

The 5/6 placement match throws off in just 45 minutes at 16:00 CET.

13:00 DOLLY PARTON MEETS HANDBALL

11:10 FINAL PREVIEW

Croatia and Spain are the last teams standing in the way of the EHF EURO 2020 trophy - here's the preview ahead of the final on Sunday afternoon.

10:30 BRONZE MEDAL MATCH PREVIEW

Norway and Slovenia have a hard task ahead of them as they seek to bounce back from last night's disappointments. Here's our preview of both the bronze medal match and the earlier 5/6 placement match between Portugal and Germany.

09:30 FIRST MEDAL TO BE WON TODAY

The bronze medal will be won today, but first up there's the tantalising prospect of a match between Portugal and Germany for fifth place. Portugal have already surpassed expectations for this tournament, while Germany want to end with their heads held high.

Later, Norway will try and win their first ever EHF EURO medal and bounce back from the disappointment of yesterday's marathon semi-final against Croatia. They beat Slovenia 33:30 in the main round, but today will be a very different game.

To start the day, check out this video of the Spanish team celebrating their place in the final by recreating a viral moment from reality TV show 'Isla de la Tentanciones', which has been a hit on social media!

TEXT: