GROUP B REVIEW: Kobenhavn Handball's impressive comeback against Magura Cisnadie earned them two points to keep them in the race for a quarter-final place in the Women's EHF Cup

Kobenhavn complete impressive comeback

Kobenhavn Handball relied on their tough defence to fight back from a seven-goal deficit in the first half against Magura Cisnadie to earn their second win in group B of the Women's EHF Cup.

centre back Mia Rej Bidstrup top scores for the Danish side with 10 goals

Ana-Maria Tanasie and Ada Emilia Moldovan both score seven for the home team

Kobenhavn now have four points in group B, while Magura Cisnadie remain on zero

GROUP B

Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) 28:33 (20:17)

After their 33:22 home win last weekend, Kobenhavn travelled to Romania confident of defeating Magura Cisnadie again.

However, Magura started much brighter on their own court and led 3:1 after less than four minutes, which forced Kobenhavn coach Claus Mogensen to call an early timeout.

The Romanian side created a three-goal lead (8:5) for the first time after 10 minutes, but as line player Linn Blohm and centre back Mia Rej Bidstrup found the back of the net for Kobenhavn, the score was level at 10:10 almost halfway through the first half.

In a 10-goal performance in @KBHBolddk's #ehfcup win, centre back Mia Rej Bidstrup again showed that she can do it all.🤩 pic.twitter.com/F11COoqgr3 — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) January 26, 2020

Magura's efficient attacks took advantage of Kobenhavn's shooting weaknesses, scoring several fast breaks to move to a commanding 19:12 advantage, but the Danish side reduced the damage at the break to just three goals, 20:17, with right back Hanna Blomstrand beating the buzzer just before half-time.

Magura remained in the lead during the first 15 minutes of the second half, but they could only score four goals during that period against a much-improved Kobenhavn defence. Ana Emilia Moldovan scored seven times in the first half for Cisnadie, but the experienced right wing missed all of her shots in the second half.

Through two goals from Larissa Nüsser, Kobenhavn equalised at 24:24 and moved ahead for the first time in the match, 25:24.

Between them, Bidstrup and Blohm scored six of Kobenhavn's last eight goals as they powered to a 33:28 win.

TEXT: