«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.01.2020, 16:40
Roller coaster draw between Siófok and Podravka
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: In an evenly-contested encounter, Podravka and Siófok had to settle for a point each in a game full of goals.

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»HC Podravka Vegeta
»Siófok KC Hungary
»
 

Roller coaster draw between Siófok and Podravka

Just as in the last round, the sides shared 1 point each. Siófok KC Hungary started the match better although a meltdown brought Podravka back however the title holder crawled back in the last 10 minutes.

  • Sharpshooter Andrea Kobetic was Siófok’s best scorer with 12 goals
  • Three players netted 6 or more from Podravka
  • Both teams are level on 5 points but with better goal difference Siófok leads the group

GROUP B

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) 33:33 (16:15)

Siófok’s back Andrea Kobetic and pivot Katarina Jezic made an early statement against Podravka, that the title holder were intent on taking the two points from Croatia.

However, thanks to Lamprini Tsakalou’s and Selena Milosevic’s goals, Podravka were always close to the Hungarian side and before half-time they had an outstanding 5-1 run and took the lead for the second time in the game.

The hosts did not slow down in the second half and quickly developed a 5-goal gap. Podravka were unstoppable in attacking however Siófok rallied back in the final stages.

Tor Odvar Moen called a timeout before the last attack but today’s best shooter Kobetic didn't make the most of his opportunity and the sides shared one point.

With this draw both Podravka and Siófok have 5 points and the Hungarian club lead the group due to better goal difference.

Siófok visit Kobenhavn while Podravka travel to Romania and play Cisnadie in the 5th round.


TEXT: Bela Muller / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x