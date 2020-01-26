GROUP B REVIEW: In an evenly-contested encounter, Podravka and Siófok had to settle for a point each in a game full of goals.

Roller coaster draw between Siófok and Podravka

Just as in the last round, the sides shared 1 point each. Siófok KC Hungary started the match better although a meltdown brought Podravka back however the title holder crawled back in the last 10 minutes.

Sharpshooter Andrea Kobetic was Siófok’s best scorer with 12 goals

Three players netted 6 or more from Podravka

Both teams are level on 5 points but with better goal difference Siófok leads the group

GROUP B

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) 33:33 (16:15)

Siófok’s back Andrea Kobetic and pivot Katarina Jezic made an early statement against Podravka, that the title holder were intent on taking the two points from Croatia.

However, thanks to Lamprini Tsakalou’s and Selena Milosevic’s goals, Podravka were always close to the Hungarian side and before half-time they had an outstanding 5-1 run and took the lead for the second time in the game.

The hosts did not slow down in the second half and quickly developed a 5-goal gap. Podravka were unstoppable in attacking however Siófok rallied back in the final stages.

Tor Odvar Moen called a timeout before the last attack but today’s best shooter Kobetic didn't make the most of his opportunity and the sides shared one point.

Despite the late miss, Kobetic was still full of praise for both teams: "I would like to congratulate to the Podravka team. We played two very similar games today and past weekend. We are playing in the high rhythm, we have game every two days and some problems with injuries. I am glad we managed to endure critical period in second half. We showed character and managed to split the points."

Podravka Coach Zlatko Saračević said: "I would like to congratulate both teams on really good fight. Like they had +5 in Siofok we had today. They managed to catch up just like we did in Siofok. Details decided in both games, we are collecting points and looking forward. We are starting to work on the next game immediately. I would like to applaud to the fans for filling up the hall especially because Croatia national team is playing Euro 2020 final game during our match."

With this draw both Podravka and Siófok have 5 points and the Hungarian club lead the group due to better goal difference.

Siófok visit Kobenhavn while Podravka travel to Romania and play Cisnadie in the 5th round.

