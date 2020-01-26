«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.01.2020, 19:10
Bistrita earn first ever win, as Lublin are eliminated
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C REVIEW: Gloria Bistrita produced a superb performance to earn their first win ever in the competition, 25:23, against Odense, while ÉRD won against Lublin, 29:23, eliminating them from contention.

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»Match Results
»CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud
»ÉRD
»MKS Lublin S.A.
»Odense Håndbold
»
 

Bistrita earn first ever win, as Lublin are eliminated

It took them four rounds, but Bistrita finally got their first win in the group, 25:23, against Odense, with a three-way battle for the two quarter-final berth ensuing in the aftermath.

After their third loss in a row, 29:23, against ÉRD, MKS Lublin S.A. are the first team in the group to be eliminated from contention for a quarter-final berth.

  • Experienced right wing Alexandra do Nascimento was ÉRD’s top scorer, with eight goals
  • Belarussian right back Nataliia Vasileuskaia scored eight times for Bistrita, as Odense’s tough defence collapsed in the game
  • Odense are still leading the group, with six points, one more than ÉRD and two more than Bistrita, with two rounds to go
  • Odense meet ÉRD next week in a game that could decide the winner of the group, while Bistrita host Lublin who are still in search for their first ever win in the competition

GROUP C

MKS Lublin S.A. (POL) vs ÉRD (HUN) 23:29 (12:14)

It was a huge chance for ÉRD to take advantage of Lublin’s woes and earn another win, but a loss for the Polish side would have also meant that they are out of contention for a quarter-final berth.

An injury-ravaged Polish side only managed to put together an 11-player squad, with only nine outfield players. And the lack of depth was their undoing.

However, the Polish champions started the game well and managed to hold the lead, as ÉRD relied heavily on experienced right wing Alexandra do Nascimento, who scored seven of her side’s first nine goals. It was the sign that Lublin’s defence was beginning to crumble, yet the hosts still managed to keep the game tied, 10:10, after 18 minutes.

A 4:1 run to end the first half was the first step for ÉRD to seal the win, as right back Nikoletta Kiss scored three times in a row to help the Hungarian side earn a 14:12 lead at the break.

There was no comeback attempt from Lublin, as their attack faltered, while Kiss and fellow left back Marketa Jerabkova took ÉRD to a 19:14 lead with 20 minutes to go.

Another 6:2 run for ÉRD secured the win for the Hungarian side, their second in the group, while Lublin lost their third game in a row, 29:23.

The Polish champions are mathematically now out of contention for a quarter-final berth, joining Magura Cisnadie as the only teams to be eliminated.

ÉRD are now second in the group, with five points, one more than Bistrita.

CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 25:23 (13:12)

The team with the best defence and the best goal difference in the competition was heading to Bistrita with a win meaning that they would already be through to the next phase of the competition. But the Romanian side put serious pressure over Odense one week ago, as the Danish team secured their win in the last 20 minutes of the game.

With a sold-out arena behind them, the Romanian side enjoyed a bright start to the game, limiting Odense’s attack to only seven goals in the first 15 minutes. With the right flank being heavily used, as right wing Mariana Costa scored three goals and Belarussian right back Nataliia Vasileuskaya added another two, Bistrita jumped to a 8:7 lead.

The Romanian side learnt the lesson from the first game and protected the ball better, while displaying a 62 per cent shot efficiency to lead at the break, 13:12. It was a matter of Odense stopping Vasileuskaya, who had scored five times in the first half, but it was still Bistrita who were leading after 40 minutes, 18:16, as Odense could not find their rhythm.

But Odense’s experience played once again in their favour. A 4:1 run, powered by the same uncanny playmaker Nycke Groot, helped the Danish side take the lead for the first time, 20:19, with only 10 minutes to go. Yet it was not over.

Bistrita produced their own 4:0 run to take back the lead, 23:20, which would never relinquish until the end. With Vasileuskaya and Costa leading the line, combining for 14 goals between them, while line player Daniela Ratiu had a flawless game, with five goals from as many shots, Bistrita won their first ever game in the Women’s EHF Cup, 25:23.

The Romanian side, currently placed third, are only one point behind ÉRD and will have the chance to eliminate the Hungarian side in the last game in the group.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x