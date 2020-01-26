AT-A-GLANCE: Spain become the first team since Sweden in 2002 to successfully defend their EHF EURO title, beating Croatia 22:20

Spain successfully defend their EHF EURO title

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

Spain win the EHF EURO 2020, beating Croatia 22:20

read the day's preview here

19:00 READ THE FINAL REVIEW

With the EHF EURO 2020 now complete, read the review of the final:

Perez de Vargas sees Spain make history with title defence

18:00 SPAIN ARE EHF EURO 2020 CHAMPIONS

Spain win a tense, close match 22:20 and successfully defend the title they won in 2018.

17:54 FIVE MINUTES LEFT

It's level at 19:19 with five minutes on the clock ...

17:41: 15 MINUTES TO PLAY

With three-quarters of the match gone, Spain lead 17:15.

17:05 SPAIN HAVE NARROW LEAD

Spain's coach Jordi Ribera switched goalkeepers, bringing on All-star Team goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas instead of Rodrigo Corrales, and the change worked wonders - Spain now lead 12:11 at half-time.

16:45 CROATIA LEAD 8:6 WITH 15 MINUTES PLAYED

Croatia are attacking and defending hard and have a two-goal lead with 15 minutes played - including four goals scored by captain and EHF EURO 2020 MVP Domagoj Duvnjak.

16:30 THROW OFF!

And we're off ...

15:30 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

It's the day of the final! Here’s how you can follow all the action:

check out the ehf-euro.com home page when the match is running for the live ticker, complete with full statistics including player tracking;

go to ehfTV.com for live streaming including English commentary;

and follow the EHF EURO social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live videos, top actions and other behind-the-scenes exclusives.

The final throws off in just 60 minutes at 16:30 CET.

14:30 ARE YOU READY?

12:55 ENTRERRIOS SET TO MAKE HISTORY

Spain's captain Raul Entrerrios is a veteran of the game, and will tonight play his 60th EHF EURO. Only France's Nikola Karabatic has played more. We spoke to Entrerrios as he prepares to lead his side out one last time.

12:00 ALL-STAR TEAM NAMED

Domagoj Duvnjak of Croatia is named MVP of the EHF EURO 2020 - check out the rest of the All-star Team!

11:50 CROATIA'S LOVE FOR LINO CERVAR

Croatia's coach Lino Cervar is preparing to bow out. But first he has some goals to achieve, not least winning the EHF EURO, the only major championship missing from his trophy cabinet. Find out why his players think so much of the 69-year-old.

It's the day of the #ehfeuro2020 FINAL! @HRStwitt ???????? will be led tonight by a coach who has won pretty much everything except the EHF EURO - find out why Lino Cervar is held in such regard#dreamwinrememberhttps://t.co/WtWT5NkObz — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 26, 2020

11:30 A LOOK BACK TO THE SEMIS

The semi-finals on Friday were packed with emotion, passion and great handball - remind yourself of the atmosphere and get ready for this evening!

09:30 FINALS DAY IS HERE

It's the last day of the Men's EHF EURO. Last night Norway won bronze, beating Slovenia 28:20. Tonight Croatia will seek to show their mental strength one last time, against the defending champions Spain, in their third successive final.

Check back here for regular updates throughout the day. To start off, why not listen to yesterday's episode of the (Un)informed Handball Hour's podcast, in which they look back at the semi-finals alongside Twitter nerd and VELUX EHF Champions League player Rasmus Boysen.

TEXT: