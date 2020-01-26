«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.01.2020, 21:10
Györ keep streak alive, after Brest scare
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP 2 REVIEW: It was not an easy game, they played catch-up for almost 60 minutes, but Györ extended their unbeaten streak to 32 games, after salvaging a 27:27 draw against Brest.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»Brest Bretagne Handball
»Györi Audi ETO KC
»
 

Györ keep streak alive, after Brest scare

In the battle between the only unbeaten sides in the competition, Györ needed to put on their best efforts to salvage a draw against Brest, 27:27, after a spectacular game from the French side

  • The two teams are still on the top of the group, with nine points each
  • Györ host Buducnost next week, while Brest travel to face Krim, who lost all their home games this season
  • Ana Gros was Brest’s top scorer, with six goals, all of them in the first half
  • Csenge Fodor and Veronica Kristiansen each scored five times for the title holders

GROUP 2

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 27:27 (15:17)

There could be only one.

As Györ and Brest were the only sides who swept their opponents in the group phase, at least one of them, if not both, would lose that record after the mutual encounter.

It was a battle between the top two attacks in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, as the two sides were the only ones who scored at least 200 goals in the first six games.

Surprisingly, it was Brest who started better and shocked Györ, taking an early 8:3 lead, with the Hungarian defence stunned by Brest’s pair of right backs, Ana Gros and Monika Kobylinska, who scored nine goals between them in the first half.

For the first time this season, Györ were playing catch-up, as their 31-game unbeaten streak in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League was seriously under threat.

As playmaker Stine Oftedal and left back Eduarda Amorim were neutralised by Brest’s defence, Györ relied on left back Veronica Kristiansen, as a 5:2 run for Györ brought back the Hungarian champions into the game, 14:12.

With a two-goal cushion at the break, 17:15, Brest were ready to take on the challenge in the second half, but soon enough, Györ tied the game, 19:19, after a goal from Amorim. But Brest bounced back.

While Gros may have been contained, this opened up new ways for the French side to score, jumping again to a 21:19 lead.

It was Brest’s game to lose from that moment and the French side really looked like they had it in the bag. But the experience and home advantage played in Györ’s favour.

Left back Anne Mette Hansen scored the tying goal, 27:27, with a minute to spare and both defences did their job to preserve both teams’ unbeaten status this season.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x