GROUP 2 REVIEW: It was not an easy game, they played catch-up for almost 60 minutes, but Györ extended their unbeaten streak to 32 games, after salvaging a 27:27 draw against Brest.

Györ keep streak alive, after Brest scare

In the battle between the only unbeaten sides in the competition, Györ needed to put on their best efforts to salvage a draw against Brest, 27:27, after a spectacular game from the French side

The two teams are still on the top of the group, with nine points each

Györ host Buducnost next week, while Brest travel to face Krim, who lost all their home games this season

Ana Gros was Brest’s top scorer, with six goals, all of them in the first half

Csenge Fodor and Veronica Kristiansen each scored five times for the title holders

GROUP 2

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 27:27 (15:17)

There could be only one.

As Györ and Brest were the only sides who swept their opponents in the group phase, at least one of them, if not both, would lose that record after the mutual encounter.

It was a battle between the top two attacks in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, as the two sides were the only ones who scored at least 200 goals in the first six games.

Surprisingly, it was Brest who started better and shocked Györ, taking an early 8:3 lead, with the Hungarian defence stunned by Brest’s pair of right backs, Ana Gros and Monika Kobylinska, who scored nine goals between them in the first half.

For the first time this season, Györ were playing catch-up, as their 31-game unbeaten streak in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League was seriously under threat.

As playmaker Stine Oftedal and left back Eduarda Amorim were neutralised by Brest’s defence, Györ relied on left back Veronica Kristiansen, as a 5:2 run for Györ brought back the Hungarian champions into the game, 14:12.

With a two-goal cushion at the break, 17:15, Brest were ready to take on the challenge in the second half, but soon enough, Györ tied the game, 19:19, after a goal from Amorim. But Brest bounced back.

While Gros may have been contained, this opened up new ways for the French side to score, jumping again to a 21:19 lead.

It was Brest’s game to lose from that moment and the French side really looked like they had it in the bag. But the experience and home advantage played in Györ’s favour.

Left back Anne Mette Hansen scored the tying goal, 27:27, with a minute to spare and both defences did their job to preserve both teams’ unbeaten status this season.

TEXT: