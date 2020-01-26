«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.01.2020, 21:35
Groups for Olympic Qualification Tournaments confirmed
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: EHF EURO 2020 champions Spain book straight ticket to Tokyo, while Slovenia and Portugal clinch their berths for the qualification tournaments

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

Groups for Olympic Qualification Tournaments confirmed

The last two direct spots for the men’s handball tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were confirmed on Sunday night in Stockholm and Tunisia. Thanks to their final victories in the respective continental championships, Spain as EHF EURO champions and Egypt as African champions join hosts Japan, world champions Denmark, Bahrain (Asia) and Argentina (Pan America).

The remaining six spots will be decided in three Olympic Qualification Tournaments in Norway, France and Germany. The winners and the runners-up both qualify for the Olympic Games.

After Norway, France, Germany, Sweden and Croatia clinched their berth for those tournaments due to their ranking positions at the World Championship 2019, Slovenia (fourth) and Portugal (sixth) booked their tickets from the EHF EURO 2020.

Brazil, who were ninth at the World Championship 2019, Chile (Pan America), South Korea (Asia) as well as Tunisia and Algeria (both Africa) will also be part of those tournaments.

This is the composition of the three tournaments:

Tournament 1 in Norway: Norway, Brazil, Chile, South Korea
Tournament 2 in France: France, Croatia, Portugal, Tunisia
Tournament 3 in Germany: Germany, Sweden, Slovenia, Algeria

 


TEXT: Björn Pazen / jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x