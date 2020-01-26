NEWS: EHF EURO 2020 champions Spain book straight ticket to Tokyo, while Slovenia and Portugal clinch their berths for the qualification tournaments

Groups for Olympic Qualification Tournaments confirmed

The last two direct spots for the men’s handball tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were confirmed on Sunday night in Stockholm and Tunisia. Thanks to their final victories in the respective continental championships, Spain as EHF EURO champions and Egypt as African champions join hosts Japan, world champions Denmark, Bahrain (Asia) and Argentina (Pan America).

The remaining six spots will be decided in three Olympic Qualification Tournaments in Norway, France and Germany. The winners and the runners-up both qualify for the Olympic Games.

After Norway, France, Germany, Sweden and Croatia clinched their berth for those tournaments due to their ranking positions at the World Championship 2019, Slovenia (fourth) and Portugal (sixth) booked their tickets from the EHF EURO 2020.

Brazil, who were ninth at the World Championship 2019, Chile (Pan America), South Korea (Asia) as well as Tunisia and Algeria (both Africa) will also be part of those tournaments.

This is the composition of the three tournaments:

Tournament 1 in Norway: Norway, Brazil, Chile, South Korea

Tournament 2 in France: France, Croatia, Portugal, Tunisia

Tournament 3 in Germany: Germany, Sweden, Slovenia, Algeria

