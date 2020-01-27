The EHF is looking to expand its Business Development Department with the appointment of an experienced Digital Marketing Manager. This is a full-time role, based at the federation’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Job Vacancy: Digital Marketing Manager

The European Handball Federation has a vacancy for a Digital Marketing Manager, working out of the EHF Office in Vienna, Austria. This is a new position created as part of the federation’s plans to transform its approach to digital marketing as it seeks to reach, engage and expand its fan base across Europe and worldwide.

With a new 10-year media and marketing partnership with Infront and DAZN Group set to commence in July 2020, this is an exciting time to join the EHF as the federation continues its digital transformation journey with further investment in the development of the sport’s digital expertise, platforms and services.

This varied role includes responsibility for the development and delivery of digital marketing and data strategies, the creation of digital campaigns using CRM tools and the use of digital analytics.

Additional marketing-related tasks will include: key account management of EHF official suppliers, development of a new merchandising programme and the implementation of marketing concepts for official sponsors and partners across digital channels and on-site at top events including the EHF EURO.

The successful candidate will working closely with departments across the EHF including media and communications and IT, the EHF’s marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, as well with the new media and marketing partners, Infront and DAZN.

Excellent spoken and written English is a must for the position and a working knowledge of German would be an advantage.

Key responsibilities

Creation of digital marketing and data B2B and B2C strategies

Implementation of digital marketing campaigns using Oracle Marketing Cloud

Drive ticket sales for EHF EURO events through digital marketing

Key account management of EHF partners

Creation of sales presentations and sponsor documentation

Implementation of a merchandising programme together with official outfitter

Development and supporting the implementation of marketing concepts for partners and sponsors for on-site at major handball events and across digital channels

Person specification

Digital marketing professional with at least three years’ experience in a similar role

Relevant academic qualifications (marketing) to degree level

Experience working with CRM, and ideally with the Oracle Marketing Cloud

Previous key account management experience

Creative flair for the production of sales and documentation materials

Structured approach to work with good communications skills

Sports industry experience and an interest in handball strong advantages

Fluent English is required, ideally with the ability to work also in German

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations. Its tasks include the organisation and management of high-profile handball competitions such as the Men’s and Women’s EHF Champions League and EHF EURO events. The federation’s broad range of responsibilities also includes managing player transfers, development and education programmes as well as the promotion of forms of the game including beach handball and wheelchair handball. 65+ members of staff from 19 different nations work at the EHF headquarters in Vienna, which is home to both the EHF and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH. More information at: eurohandball.com and via the EHF Business Report 2019.

http://ehfoffice.at/businessreport2019/

Vienna: the world’s most liveable city

The Austrian capital offers one of the highest quality of life in world and regularly tops the list of the most liveable cities. Vienna is a well-known tourist destination thanks to its magnificent historic buildings and museums, coffee house culture and its vibrant cultural scene including the world-famous Vienna State Opera House. For its inhabitants, the city also offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing and childcare, an efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.

Applying for the position

Applications should be made by email to application@eurohandball.com, including a current CV together with a covering letter explaining why you want to work for the European Handball Federation.

Minimum salary p.a.: €42,000 (negotiable depending on qualifications and previous experience)

Closing date is Friday, 21 February 2020. Immediate start possible. This is a full-time position working at the EHF Office (Hoffingergasse 18, 1120) in Vienna, Austria.

