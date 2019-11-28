MEN'S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #10: Liberbank Cuenca (ESP). Cuenca have reached the group phase for the second time and they are ready for the tough challenge that awaits them in group B

Liberbank Cuenca positive ahead of tough challenge

Liberbank Cuenca will play for the second time in their history in the Men's EHF Cup group phase.

The Spanish club beat Austrian side ALPLA HC Hard on aggregate 59:50 in qualification round 3, and now they will play against Rhein-Neckar Löwen, who are one of the favourites for the title, French club USAM Nimes Gard and Danish side TTH Holstebro in group B.



Three questions before the Men's EHF Cup group phase:

- What is the goal for Cuenca in the group phase?



Liberbank Cuenca were unlucky in the draw for the group phase. It is not a requirement for Cuenca to reach the knockout rounds, but the goal is to be as competitive as possible.

Cuenca also want to gain experience for the future, enjoy their time on the court and learn as much as possible in order to become a better team.



- What did they learn from last season?



Last season everything was new for most of the players, even for those who had international experience with their national teams, and Cuenca only won one match in the group phase.

In some tight matches where the result was in the balance, Cuenca's inexperience was noticeable. This year the team will be one step further ahead in this aspect.



- How has the domestic season started for Cuenca?

Liberbank Cuenca have had a mixed start to the season in Spain.

At the beginning of the season, they won five matches in a row in the ASOBAL league – their best steak ever – but injuries to Leonardo Dutra and Santiago Baronetto have been felt in the last few months as they have lost some important matches.

However, Cuenca are in fifth position after 15 matches and they will try to fight again with the top teams.



Under the spotlight: Leonel Carlos Maciel



The Argentinian goalkeeper is a key player for Liberbank Cuenca. He has a high number of saves and helps his team earn a lot of points. When he makes saves, the team has much more to say about the outcome of a game.



Self-esteem



The confidence in the team remains at its maximum. They have done good work and believe that they can start the second part of the season on the right foot.

However, Cuenca achieved better domestic league results when they played in the EHF Cup group phase in 2018/19.

Fun fact



Cuenca play in El Sargal, an arena with a capacity for 1,900 spectators, and the team has a supporter group, Furia Conquense, which is the largest and loudest in Spain.



What the numbers say



This will be just second experience for Liberbank Cuenca in a European Cup.

In the 2018/19 season, they played in the EHF Cup after a fifth-placed finish in the Spanish league in 2017/18 – the best in the club's history.

But last season things did not go that well. Cuenca only finished eighth in the league but qualified for qualification round 3 of the EHF Cup as runners-up in the Spanish Cup.



Liberbank Cuenca (ESP)



Qualified for the Men's EHF Cup group phase: 59:50 vs ALPLA HC Hard (R3)



Newcomers: Samuel Ibañez (BM Sinfin), Patrik Linde Lindblad (AIK Handboll), Balint Fekete (BM Logroño La Rioja), Pablo Marrochi (US Creteil).



Left the club: Angel Montoro (Kadetten Schaffhausen), David Mendoza (retired), Killian Ramirez (BM Villa de Aranda), Adrian Nolasco (BM Benidorm), Oscar Rio (retired), Xavi Castro (BM Ciudad de Malaga).



Head coach: Lidio Jimenez (2014)

Team captain: Sergio Lopez

Opponents in the group phase: Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER), USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) and TTH Holstebro (DEN)

European Cup records:

EHF Cup:

Group phase (1): 2018/19



Spanish league: -

Spanish cup: -

TEXT: