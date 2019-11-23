MEN'S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #?: Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP). With a familiar face back this season as head coach and a much-changed squad, the Spanish club are targeting an EHF Cup quarter-final spot

Abanca Ademar Leon targeting EHF Cup quarter-finals

After a fourth-placed finish in the Spanish league in 2018/19, Abanca Ademar Leon appointed Manolo Cadenas as head coach to lead a new era for the club.

Having improved their results in the Spanish league this season, they also want to be competitive in the Men's EHF Cup group phase.

Ademar, who overcame Serbian club Vojvodina and overturned a first-leg deficit against Hungarian side Balatonfüredi KSE in the qualification rounds, will now face HBC Nantes, SC Magdeburg and RK Gorenje Velenje in group C.



Three questions before the Men's EHF Cup group phase?

- What is the objective for Ademar Leon in the EHF Cup?



Historically, Ademar Leon have always been a demanding club with regard to their ambitions. It is no different this time.

The goal is to be competitive and fight to reach the quarter-finals. But as group C is not easy, Ademar must secure all six points at home if they are to have a good chance of advancing.



- What has been the key change compared with last season?



Manolo Cadenas' arrival to the bench has inspired and motivated players to give their best.

The Spanish coach, who was born just 25km away from Leon, knows the club and its expectations better than anyone.



- Have we already seen the best of this version of Ademar Leon?



As there were lot of changes in the squad last summer and as the team will improve with more time, we are yet to see the best of this Ademar Leon team.

Generally, all of the players' performances are better than last season, with younger and more experienced players producing at a great level.



In the second part of the season, Brazilian centre back Acacio Marques will be back after surgery for a long-term shoulder injury.



Under the spotlight: Tin Lucin



The young Croatian centre back has dazzled Leon in just half a year. The 20-year-old has adapted very fast and he is making giant steps forward.

Lucin has shown that he can be a great director of the game, he can score goals and he can also provide assists.

He is already a key player for Manolo Cadenas' team, but now it is time to see if he can make the difference for Ademar in Europe.

Self-esteem

Ademar have a high level of self-esteem. After finishing fourth in the Spanish league and not reaching a cup final in 2018/19, Ademar are back this season.

They finished the first half of the league season in second position, just behind Barça, but it is not just the numbers. Currently, there is a very good feeling at the club.



Fun fact



One of the most important coaches in Spanish handball, Manolo Cadenas, has returned to his city to coach Ademar Leon for the third time.

During his previous spells at the club, Ademar won five of their six trophies in their history. Now that their most successful coach is back, has the time arrived for another title?

What the numbers say



Six seasons after their last participation, in the 2013/14 season, Ademar Leon are back in the EHF Cup group phase.

In the last two seasons, the Spanish club competed in groups C and D of the VELUX EHF Champions League.

Previously, they were eliminated in the EHF Cup qualification rounds twice, in 2014/15 and 2016/17, and in one season they did not qualify for a European competition.



Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)



Qualified for the Men's EHF Cup group phase: 58:43 vs Vojvodina (R2), 56:51 vs Balatonfüredi KSE (R3)

Newcomers: Dzmitry Patotsky (Alcobendas), Rubén Marchan (Benidorm), Tin Lucin (HC PPD Zagreb), Erwin Feuchtmann (Istres OPH), Andrew Lawrence Donlin (TSV Bayer Dormagen), Pedro Martínez (Colegio Ward)



Left the club: Juan Garcia (retired), Nacho Biosca (Kadetten Schaffhausen), Rodrigo Perez (BM. Nava), Sebastian Simonet (Villa Ballester), Zivan Pesic (RK Nexe), Patrick Ligetvari (BM Logroño La Rioja)

Head coach: Manolo Cadenas (since the start of 2019/20)

Team captain: Mario Lopez

Opponents in the group phase: HBC Nantes (FRA), SC Magdeburg (GER) and RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)



EHF Champions League:

Quarter-finals (4): 1997/98, 1999/00, 2001/02, 2011/12

Last 16 (4): 2003/04, 2005/06, 2009/10, 2012/13

Main round (2): 2007/08, 2008/09

Group phase (1): 2017/18

Qualification tournament (1): 2010/11



EHF Cup:

Quarter-finals (1): 2010/11

Group phase (1): 2013/14

Qualification round 3 (2): 2014/15, 2015/16

Cup Winners’ Cup:

Winners (2): 1998/99, 2004/05

Finalists (2): 2000/01, 2006/07



Spanish league: 1 title (2001)

Spanish cup: 1 title (2002)

Spanish league cup: 2 titles (1999, 2009)

