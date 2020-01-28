«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

28.01.2020, 12:03
24 VELUX EHF Champions League stars on court at EHF EURO 2020 final
«Go back »Print Version


FACTS AND FIGURES: Finalists Spain and Croatia counted on 12 Champions League players each, while Kielce, Barça and Zagreb were represented by six semi-final players

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

24 VELUX EHF Champions League stars on court at EHF EURO 2020 final

Spain made history in Stockholm on Sunday, thanks to their 22:20 final victory against Croatia, they were the first to defend an EHF EURO title in 18 years.

After two breath-taking semi-finals, Croatia vs Norway and Spain vs Slovenia, and a one-sided bronze medal match, Norway finished in third place.

The final ranking of the EHF EURO 2020 clearly proves that counting on players at VELUX EHF Champions League clubs brings you success and medals.

45 top flight stars were on court for the four semi-finalists, topped by the Slovenians with 13, who finished fourth. 12 of 16 Spanish and Croatian players, who were on court for the final, play for VELUX EHF Champions League clubs.

Eight VELUX EHF Champions League players were among the 18 Norwegians, who won their first EHF EURO medal, beating Slovenia 28:20 on Saturday.

Players from VELUX EHF Champions League clubs in the squads of the four semi-finalists:

13 players from 7 clubs: Slovenia
12/4: Spain
12/7: Croatia
8/5: Norway

While no VELUX EHF Champions League club can lay claim to all three medals, the three top clubs PGE Vive Kielce, Barça, MOL-Pick Szeged were represented by both finalists and have new European gold and silver medallists in their team.

Kielce, Barcelona and Zagreb top the ranking of players in the semi-finals with six players each, with Zagreb only representing Croatia.  The largest group of Norwegian players representing one club is four, who play for Flensburg.

List of VELUX EHF Champions League clubs with EHF EURO 2020 semi-final participants:

6 players from three semi-finalists: Kielce (4 ESP, each 1 from SLO, CRO)
6/3: Barça (4 ESP, each 1 CRO, SLO)
6/1: Zagreb (6 CRO)
5/3: Szeged (2 SLO, 2 ESP, 1 CRO)
4/2: Celje (3 SLO, 1 CRO)
4/1: Flensburg (4 NOR)
3/2: PSG (2 ESP, 1 NOR)
3/3: Kiel (1 from CRO, NOR, SLO)
3/1: Veszprem (3 SLO)
1/1: Plock (1 SLO)
1/1: Aalborg (1 NOR)
1/1: Elverum (1 NOR)

All-star Team

THW Kiel, including MVP Domagoj Duvnjak, PGE Vive Kielce and MOL-Pick Szeged each have two players in the EHF EURO 2020 All-star Team, which only includes players from VELUX EHF Champions League clubs.

Barcelona: Goalkeeper: Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Spain)
Flensburg: left wing: Magnus Jöndal (Norway)
PSG: Left back: Sander Sagosen (Norway)
Kielce: centre back: Igor Karacic (Croatia), right wing: Blaz Janc (Slovenia)
Szeged: right back: Jorge Maqueda (Spain), line player: Bence Banhidi (Hungary)
Kiel: MVP: Domagoj Duvnjak (Croatia), best defender: Hendrik Pekeler (Germany)

The championship’s best scorers are also playing for VELUX EHF Champions League clubs, topped by Norwegian Sander Sagosen, who scored a record 65 goals. Second ranked is rising star Mikita Vailupau (Belarus/Meshkov Brest) with 47 goals, ahead of Nikola Bilyk (THW Kiel/Austria) on 46.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x