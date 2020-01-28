«nov 2019»
28.01.2020, 14:19
EHF and EHF Marketing to feature prominently at SPOBIS
NEWS: The growth and importance of European handball will highlighted at SPOBIS – Europe’s largest sports business industry event this week

»Inside the EHF Channel »
 

The European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing GmbH will feature prominently at Europe’s largest sports business event, SPOBIS, this week.

Starting on Tuesday and running until Thursday, hundreds of sports business experts will gather to discuss, present and share ideas, developments and expertise in Düsseldorf, Germany.

EHF President Michael Wiederer is among those presenting to the audience, with a presentation on the importance of sports, media and marketing partnerships.

Taking place between 11:15 and 12:00 hrs CET on Thursday 30 January, the President is joined on stage by John Gleasure, Chief Business Development Officer of DAZN Group and Julien Ternisien, Senior Vice President Summer Sports of Infront.

On Wednesday, EHF Managing Director David Szlezak takes to the stage between 10:10 and 10:40 hrs CET to explain how the EHF and EHF Marketing intend to break new ground ahead of the start of the new 10-year media and marketing agreement with Infront and DAZN. Szlezak is joined by Infront’s Antonio Dominguez, Senior Director Summer Sports/Head of Handball.

Later on Wednesday, between 16:30 and 17:00, EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner will address the audience on the importance of how organising large-scale handball events has helped benefit the sport.

EHF and EHF Marketing partners Infront, DAZN and Kinexon also feature heavily across both days with handball given plenty of air time on stage, with particular emphasis on topics such as community development and digital technology.

Furthermore, with both the EHF and EHF Marketing on the look for new staff in the areas of communications, digital marketing, brand management and event management in 2020, a team will be present at the SPOBIS career day. To register your interest at the career day, click here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
