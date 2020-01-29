«nov 2019»
29.01.2020, 16:52
Eight teams to learn opponents for first play-off phase in race to Egypt
DRAW PREVIEW: The draw for the first play-off phase in the European qualification for the Men’s World Championship 2021 in Egypt will take place in Vienna on Thursday

»World Championships Channel »2021 Men's Adults
»Qualification Phase2
»
 

Eight teams to learn opponents for first play-off phase in race to Egypt

The European qualification for the Men’s World Championship 2021 in Egypt is gradually taking shape.

Four teams have recently advanced as group winners from phase 1: Lithuania, Israel, Romania and Turkey.

They will be up in the first knock-out phase against the four lowest-ranked teams from the Men’s EHF EURO 2020: Latvia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Russia and Poland.

The question “who plays who?” will be answered during the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna on Thursday 30 January at 11:00 CET. A livestream of the draw will be available on the EHF EURO Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The four play-off ties will be played between 16 and 19 April.

All other teams from the EHF EURO 2020 which are not qualified directly for the World Championship will go straight to the second play-off phase, which is scheduled for June.

More information on the qualification procedure for the World Championship can be found here.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
