«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.01.2020, 11:50
Eight teams to duel for place in next play-off phase on road to Egypt
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW REVIEW: The four ties in the first play-off phase of the European qualification for the Men’s World Championship 2021 have been drawn in Vienna on Thursday

»World Championships Channel »2021 Men's Adults
»Qualification Phase2
»
 

Eight teams to duel for place in next play-off phase on road to Egypt

The four teams that have advanced from the group phase of the European qualification for the Men’s World Championship 2021 learned on Thursday which opponents await them next on the road to Egypt.

The draw for the first play-off phase took place at the EHF office in Vienna and paired the quartet with the four lowest-ranked teams from the Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

Turkey, who already qualified from their group in October, have been handed a tie with Russia, who ranked 22nd at the European Championship which ended last Sunday.

After easing through their qualification group, Romania will now meet Bosnia Herzegovina, who finished fourth in their tough EHF EURO group with Norway, Portugal and France.

Poland, the 21st-ranked team from the EHF EURO, will start the two-leg play-off at home against Lithuania, who edged Slovakia by one goal to advance from their qualification group earlier this month.

Also, after snatching the win in their qualification group by beating rivals Greece in the last match a few weeks ago, Israel can prepare for two duels with Latvia, who shared a group with eventual champions Spain at the EHF EURO.

The first legs will be played on 15/16 April 2020, followed by the return legs on 18/19 April.

The four winners will advance to second play-off phase in June, which will also include all other teams from the EHF EURO 2020 which are not qualified directly for the World Championship.

The 14-31 January finals tournament in Egypt will include 32 participants for the first time. Europe has 13 spots, which does not include already-qualified Denmark as the defending champions.

More information on the qualification procedure for the World Championship can be found here.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM