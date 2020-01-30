«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.01.2020, 15:00
“You will see the will for revenge”
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: Last-placed CSM want to turn the tables and save their season against group leaders Metz, as the Romanian side once again find themselves stuck in a difficult season

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»CSM Bucuresti
»
 

“You will see the will for revenge”

Every year for the past four seasons, CSM Bucuresti have made the trip to the quarter-final phase of the premium European competition, and on three occasions, they reached the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.

Yet the Romanian powerhouse is backed into a corner this season. With five games to go in the main round, CSM are last in group I with three points – two behind Vipers Kristiansand and Rostov-Don.

Their quarter-final streak might well be over, as they are facing five must-win games if they are to hope to be in Budapest once again.

“This team is hurt and they will show it on the court on Sunday, against Metz. They are fighters and they will just do whatever it takes to win games,” said coach Adrian Vasile.

Metz hold advantage over CSM

CSM have been in a downward spiral for the past year, as they lost the domestic title in 2018/19 for the first time in five seasons, and also missed the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL 4 for the first time in the club’s Champions League history.

With a squad depleted due to injuries, the Romanian side were knocked out by Metz Handball, 54:48 on aggregate, in the quarter finals.

Two years ago, CSM eliminated Metz in the quarter-finals with the same aggregate score, 54:48, after a 13-goal win on their home court. That was the only loss for Metz in four games against the Romanian powerhouse.

Now, the two sides meet again, but in different conditions: Metz are on top of the group, with eight points, while CSM are last, with three.

“There is no team that will win every game in a season. Metz are a very good side, who played together for the last seasons in the same system, and will be a tough nut to crack.”

“You will see the will for revenge from these girls,” said Vasile.

However, CSM still have injury woes. Nora Mørk has been out since August due to a torn ligament, while backs Cristina Neagu and Andrea Lekic are slowly coming back to form after injury lay-offs.

CSM’s problems have been on display in attack, as they only scored 176 goals this season, or an average of 25.14 goals per game – just two more than the lowest number in the competition, 174, by RK Krim Mercator.

“Helpless and powerless”

On Wednesday in the domestic league, CSM stumbled onto a victory against Gloria Buzau, 28:27, after another disappointing game for the 2016 Champions League winners.

The win came as something of a morale booster, after CSM recorded their most lopsided loss ever in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League – a 10-goal drubbing at the hands of FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria, 33:23, in the first main round match. 

“We were shocked in Budapest. It was a day that we want to forget. Nothing came our way. We were helpless, powerless. It was our fault,” said CSM left wing Iulia Curea.

Indeed, CSM looked out of ideas both in attack and in defence, and their season is now on the line.

On the other hand, Metz will surely be boosted by their win against Rostov last week, 23:20. Coach Emmanuel Mayonnade is also brimming with confidence after leading the Netherlands to their first ever world title in December.

The 36-year-old French ace has just signed a one-year extension with Metz, a team he has led to four consecutive French league titles.

Metz have shown that they can win points thanks to both their attack and defence, and are looking sharp at both ends of the court. 

CSM will expect a big game from Neagu, who led the way in two of the four games she played in the top European competition this season, scoring 22 goals overall so far. 

“We have to save our season now,” concluded CSM coach Vasile, while Curea added: “We are not doing any maths. We just know that if we win all games, we will qualify for the quarter-finals. It will not be easy, but we still have to try.”  


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM