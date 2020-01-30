Court of Handball suspends Bespalov for one match

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision following discplinary proceedings against Andryi Bespalov of Donbas.



The player was directly disqualified at the 20:20 minute of the 2nd leg match of the round 3 of the Men's EHF Challenge Cup 2019/20 match against BSV Bern on 23 November 2019.



The Court of Handball found that the that the action of Andryi Bespalov against his opponent from BSV Bern was "unsportsmanlike".



He will be sanctioned with a one match suspension based on article B.1 of the EHF List of Penalties.



An appeal to the EHF Court of Appeal may be lodged by the player and/or the club by 06 February 2020.



An appeal may not suspend the effect of the decision made by the EHF Court of Handball.



