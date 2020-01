QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the upcoming Match of the Week in the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League, Krim versus Brest

Krim vs Brest: Take the MOTW quiz!

Before RK Krim Mercator host Brest Bretagne Handball in the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League Match of the Week for round 2 of the main round this Sunday, test your knowledge of the team's histories, statistics this season and more.

TEXT: