GROUP 1 PREVIEW: Following frustrating away defeats last week, Rostov-Don and CSM Bucuresti are determined to do better in their upcoming home games

Rostov and CSM hope for redemption at home

The opening matches of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League main round were not successful for heavyweights Rostov-Don and CSM Bucuresti, who lost away games against Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, respectively.

Now both sides will play at home – Rostov against Vipers Kristiansand, and CSM against Metz – and hope for better.

At the same time, Team Esbjerg and FTC, who started the main round with victories, will clash in another exciting encounter in Denmark.

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Saturday 1 February, 14:00 CET, live on ehftv.com

the two sides have never faced each other in European club competitions

both teams opened the main rounds with defeats, as Rostov lost 23:20 at Metz, while Vipers suffered a home defeat against Esbjerg, 31:35

they are level on the table, with five points apiece

Anna Vyakhireva, who missed the game in Metz due to an illness, also did not play the Russian league match against Kuban on Wednesday, which Rostov won 34:20

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Sunday 2 February, 14:30 CET, live on ehftv.com

last Saturday, CSM suffered their biggest ever defeat in the continental top flight, losing 33:23 at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

CSM are on a three-game losing run in the competition, and they are last-placed in the group, with three points

in contrast, Metz top the group with eight points and are still unbeaten in the competition

the teams’ paths crossed in the quarter-finals of the two previous DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League seasons – CSM were stronger in 2018 while Metz took revenge in 2019

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Sunday 2 February, 16:50 CET, live on ehftv.com

Esbjerg and FTC have never met in European club competitions

both started the main round with victories

Esbjerg are now second-placed in the group with six points, while FTC are fifth with three

FTC’s Katrin Klujber is the competition’s second top scorer, with 47 goals

