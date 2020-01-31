«nov 2019»
31.01.2020, 10:22
ebt returns in Prague this weekend
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Beach handball is back as the ebt resumes for 2020 in the Czech Republic

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

ebt returns in Prague this weekend

Beach handball teams from across Europe hit the sand for the first time in 2020 as the European Beach Tour heads to Prague this weekend.

The Winter Prague Open Beach tournament throws off on Saturday and finishes on Sunday at the Beach Klub Ladvi in the Czech capital.

The tournament has 162 ranking points up for grabs for competing teams and both days of action will be streamed online for beach fans to watch. Click here for Saturday’s stream and here for Sunday’s.

For further information on this weekend’s tournament, visit the event’s official website, with results published here.

Limburg Open opens 2019/20 season

While the action in the Czech Republic this weekend might be the first of 2020, the 2019/20 ebt season began at the end of last year at the Limburg Indoor event in the Netherlands.

Two teams who are no strangers to beach handball success lifted the winners’ trophies. The men’s event was won by Team Tchatcheurs of France, who won bronze at the Champions Cup in Catania in October. The French team beat Dutch side Hiekka Hauska A in the final. Germany’s 12 Monkey’s finished third.

In the women’s event, Westsite Amsterdam, who topped the 2018/19 ebt rankings, took first place. The Dutch side beat German outfit Beach Bazis in the final. Ikaika BHT of Denmark completed the podium line-up by winning the bronze medal match.

Next stop Spring

This weekend’s competition in the Czech Republic will be the last action on the sand until Spring – the next destination on the ebt calendar is Croatia when the Jarun Cup 2020 takes place between 30 April and 3 May.

The ebt season then continues with three tournaments in Germany from the end of May through mid-June, before returning to Prague once more for another competition in May.

For a full rundown of all the ebt tournaments in 2020, click here.

Results can be found here, while the ranking tables can be found by clicking here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
