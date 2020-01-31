2019-20 Women's Champions League

GROUP 2 PREVIEW: Györ are back home after a scare against Brest last week, while Buducnost aim to close the gap to the group leaders in what promises to be a blockbuster of a game

Györ and Buducnost rekindle rivalry Two powerhouses that have won seven of the past eight DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League trophies – Buducnost and Györi Audi ETO KC – face off in a fiery clash in group 2, which is sure to shape up the standings. After holding Györ to a draw and remaining in with a big shout for first place in the group, Brest Bretagne Handball travel to Ljubljana for the game against RK Krim Mercator. Meanwhile, IK Sävehof and SCM Ramnicu Valcea meet for the first time ever in the top European competition, with both eyeing fourth place in the group and a quarter-final berth. GROUP 2

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Buducnost (MNE)

Saturday 1 February, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com the Hungarian champions extended their record unbeaten streak to 32 games last week, despite a heavy challenge from Brest which saw the match ultimately settle in a draw

Buducnost are third in the group standings, with six points, fresh off a win against Sävehof, while Györ top the group with nine points

Györ right back Katarina Bulatovic played for Buducnost in three stints – between 2008 and 2012, between 2014 and 2017, and last season. She won the competition once with Buducnost

the top scorer of the competition, Buducnost right wing Jovanka Radicevic, with 59 goals this season, played for Györ between 2011 and 2013

the two sides have met 19 times in European competitions, with Györ taking 11 victories, while Buducnost won three times, but only once as guests IK Sävehof (SWE) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Sunday 2 February, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com the teams are level on two points, alongside Krim, and sit fourth and fifth on the group 2 standings

Valcea’s morale is high after they ended a five-game losing streak last week, 31:16 against Krim

Sävehof have the weakest defensive record in the competition, conceding 196 goals in seven games, for an average of 28 goals per match

the two sides have never met in any European competition

Valcea’s captain, goalkeeper Yuliya Dumanska, will be back in the fold after missing the game against Krim due to a knee sprain, which has now healed RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Sunday 2 February, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Krim lost all three home games played in the group phase, against Györ, Sävehof and Most

alongside Györ, Brest are the only unbeaten side this season in group 2, with six wins and one draw

Brest are second in the group, with nine points, while Krim are bottom, with two

the Slovenian side have the least effective attack in the competition, scoring 174 goals in seven matches, or an average of 24.85 goals per game

TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg



