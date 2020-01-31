2019-20 Women's EHF Cup

ROUND PREVIEW: The weekend’s Women’s EHF Cup matches are expected to see more quarter-finalists confirmed

11 teams in fight for six remaining quarter-final spots With two rounds to go in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase, Thüringer HC and Herning-Ikast Handbold are already through to the next stage, while DHK Banik Most, Magura Cisnadie and MKS Lublin S.A. have lost the chance to progress. 11 other teams are still in fight for the six remaining quarter-final spots, and the picture should become clearer after the round 5 matches over the weekend. GROUP A

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)

Saturday 1 February, 15:00 CET, live on ehftv.com both teams are level on four points, so their direct duel may prove crucial

DVSC won the reverse fixture 31:30, and they are certain to secure a quarter-final berth in case of another victory

if Kastamonu win by two or more goals, or they win by one and score 32 or more goals, they will go through

Kastamonu’s Asli Iskit is the competition’s third top scorer, with 46 goals Thüringer HC (GER) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)

Sunday 2 February, 14:00 CET, live on ehftv.com THC are the only team in the competition to keep a perfect record after four group matches

the German side are already through to the quarter-finals, and a draw will secure first place in the group

Most have zero points, the joint least effective defence in the competition (135 goals conceded), and no chance to progress

in the reverse fixture, THC won 35:27 in Czech Republic GROUP B

Magura Cisnadie (ROM) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Sunday 2 February, 10:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com Cisnadie are still winless after 10 games in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase

the Romanian club will not advance to the quarter-finals

the two sides met in the first round of the group phase, when Podravka triumphed 38:26

Zlatko Saravevic’s squad still have the chance to finish on the top of group B, if they gain more points than Siófok or finish with a better goal difference Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)

Sunday 2 February, 14:00 CET the two sides met in the first round of the group phase, when Siófok won confidently, 36:23

with a victory, title holders Siófok will secure their spot in the knockout round

the Hungarian team have not lost in any competition since November 16. They have claimed two draws and eight wins – including one against Györ, when they broke the Champions League champions’ two-year undefeated series

Kobenhavn’s centre back Mia Rej Bidstrup is among the top scorers of the competition, with 36 goals GROUP C

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs ÉRD (HUN)

Saturday 1 February, 15:00 CET the top two teams in the group meet in Odense, and the Danish side will clinch first place with a win

if ÉRD win and Bistrita lose, ÉRD and Odense will secure quarter-final berths, as Odense hold the tiebreaker over the Romanian side

despite losing last week against Bistrita, the Danish side still have the most effective defence in the competition, conceding only 89 goals, or an average of 22.25 goals per game

left back Marketa Jerabkova and right wing Alexandra do Nascimento have combined for 71 goals between them, or 64 per cent of ÉRD’s goals in the competition this season

the Danish side won their midweek domestic league game against Herning-Ikast, 30:26, while ÉRD lost against Vaci, 29:26, in the Hungarian Cup CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) vs MKS Lublin S.A. (POL)

Sunday 2 February, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Bistrita can stay alive in the competition with a win, regardless of the result in the other game in the group

Lublin are already out and will finish last in the group if they lose in Romania

the Romanian side are undefeated on the home court, winning against Odense, 25:23, and drawing against ÉRD, 25:25

Lublin (87 scored goals) and Bistrita (91 scored goals) have the least effective attacks in the competition. Only one other side has failed to hit the 100 mark this season (Magura Cisnadie, 99 scored goals) GROUP D

Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Saturday 1 February, 14:00 CET, live on ehftv.com Lada are last-placed in the group with two points – one less than Bietigheim in third position

both teams are in desperate need of a win in order to keep their quarter-final dream alive

Bietigheim won the first match between the two teams 31:29 at home

Lada booked a 31:24 away victory against Izhevsk in the Russian league on Wednesday, while Bietigheim won 37:29 at home against TUSSIES Metzingen in the Bundesliga Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Sunday 2 February, 17:00 CET, live on ehftv.com Herning-Ikast have already qualified for the quarter-final and need just one more point to also win the group

being second with four points, Storhamar can move very close to the quarter-final in case of a win

besides aiming to increase their quarter-final chances, Storhamar are also chasing revenge for the 34:27 defeat in Ikast in the opening match of the group

Storhamar defeated Oppsal 40:28 on home ground in the Norwegian league on Wednesday, the same evening that Herning-Ikast suffered their first loss in 13 Danish league matches – 30:26 at home against EHF Cup colleagues Odense

