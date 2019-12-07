«nov 2019»
31.01.2020, 15:30
Lions are hungry for more European trophies
«Go back »Print Version


MEN’S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #8: Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER). The 2013 champions are back in the Men’s EHF Cup as one of the title favourites after six seasons in the Champions League

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Rhein-Neckar Löwen
»
 

Lions are hungry for more European trophies

It was the first trophy in the club’s history, and was followed by two German Bundesliga titles: in 2013, Rhein-Neckar Löwen became the first winners of the newly merged Men’s EHF Cup.

After six Champions League seasons and the return of Uwe Gensheimer, the Mannheim-based side is ready to go all the way to the finals in Berlin.

Three questions before the Men’s EHF Cup group phase:

- Can Löwen repeat the story of 2013?

Rhein-Neckar Löwen were participants in the VELUX EHF Champions League each season from 2013/14 through 2018/19. They made it to the Last 16 every year, but five times failed at that stage. However, in the EHF Cup 2012/13 they proved they can win at the business end of European Cup competitions, beating finals hosts Nantes in the final. There is no reason why they wouldn’t be able to go all the way again this season.

- Will Gedeon Guardiola steer Löwen to another final?

In 2012, Gedeon Guardiola arrived at Rhein-Neckar Löwen. That same season, the line player became world champion with Spain and EHF Cup winner with his new club. He could repeat a similar double this season, as he has already won the EHF EURO title with Spain. It will be Guardiola’s last chance to win another international trophy with Löwen: in the summer he will move to TBV Lemgo.

- Can the group phase opponents challenge Löwen?

On papar, Löwen are strong favourites in their group, which also includes Nimes, Holstebro and Cuenca. Thanks to their wide squad, the German champions can rotate. However, the EHF EURO 2020 might have left its mark on coach and players: Kristjan Andresson and his four Swedish Löwen players missed their target at their home tournament, Germany with Uwe Gensheimer and Jannik Kohlbacher missed the semi-final, and Romain Lagarde with France as well as Mads Mensah Larsen with Denmark even missed the main round.

Under the spotlight: Uwe Gensheimer

The EHF EURO 2020 will not count as a career highlight for the Germany and Löwen team captain. After years at Paris Saint-Germain Handball, Uwe Gensheimer returned to his home club before the start of this season. But so far, the left wing has not fully lived up to expectations in the Bundesliga, and at the EHF EURO he lacked his usual easiness and coolness. But Gensheimer will be eager to prove is international value for Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the EHF Cup.

Self-esteem

“Going to the final destination Berlin and then fighting for the trophy is our main goal,” says Jennifer Kettemann, the only female manager of a Men’s EHF Cup participant.

“We are proud to be back again and to represent the German Bundesliga on the international stage. We hope to make a similar story as we did in 2013.”

Fun fact

Off the court, the big star at home matches of Rhein-Necker Löwen is Kevin Gerwin, one of the most famous arena announcers in German handball. Since the World Championship 2019, the 32-year-old TV moderator and tattoo fan is also the announcer at all home matches of the German national team.

What the numbers say

Rhein-Neckar Löwen have not faced any of their three group phase opponents in a European Cup competition before. “We are breaking completely new grounds, this is true tension for us,” says team captain and goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren.

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

Qualified for Men’s EHF Cup group phase: SKA Minsk 61:45 (R3)

Newcomers: Uwe Gensheimer (Paris SG Handball), Niclas Kirkeløkke (GOG Handbold), Tim Ganz (Löwen youth academy), Romain Lagarde (HBC Nantes)

Left the club: Vladan Lipovina (HBW Balingen-Weilstetten), Filip Taleski (HBW Balingen-Weilstetten), Bogdan Radivojevic (MOL Pick Szeged), Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson (Paris St. Germain)

Coach: Kristjan Andresson (since 2019)

Team captains:  Andy Schmid, Mikael Appelgren, Uwe Gensheimer

Opponents in the group phase: Liberbank Cuenca (ESP), USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) and TTH Holstebro (DEN) in group B

European Cup records:

VELUX EHF Champions League:
Semi-final (2): 2008/09, 2010/11
Quarter-final (2): 2009/10, 2013/14
Last 16 (4): 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19
Qualification (1): 2011/12

EHF Cup:
Winners (1): 2012/13
Semi-final (1): 2011/12
Last 16 (1): 2006/07

Cup Winners’ Cup:
Final (1): 2007/08

German league:  2016, 2017
German cup: 2018


TEXT: Bjorn Pazen / ew
 
