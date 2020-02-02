«dec 2019»
02.02.2020, 12:50
Podravka in control all the way in Cisnadie
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: Led by 10 goals from back Tjasa Stanko, HC Podravka Vegeta secured a 31:29 victory over Magura Cisnadie and stayed in the race for top of the group

»EC Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»HC Podravka Vegeta
»Magura Cisnadie
»
 

Podravka in control all the way in Cisnadie

HC Podravka Vegeta were always ahead of Magura Cisnadie in Sunday’s opening Women’s EHF Cup clash, ultimately triumphing in Romania thanks to their efficient attack. 

  • with the two-goal victory over Cisnadi, Podravka retain the chance to finish on top of group B

  • after 11 games, Cisnadie are still winless in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase 

  • Podravka’s Tjasa Stanko is the top scorer, with 10 goals

  • Adriana Gabriela Craciun is Cisnadie’s best sharpshooter, with eight goals 

GROUP B
Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 29:31 (15:17) 

Podravka needed to win in Cisnadie in order to stay in the contest for first position in group B. 

Head coach Zlatko Saracevic’s squad started strong, scoring from almost every shot in the beginning. Right back Dejana Milosavljevic led the away team’s highly efficient attack, as she netted five times without any miss in the first 15 minutes. 

After they fell behind early, the hosts could not reduce the gap before the half-time, as the Croatian club always had an answer. Moreover, Cisnadie’s struggles were amplified by Ada Emilia Moldovan, the home sides’s top scorer in the competition, receiving a red card before the break. 

As Magura wanted their first ever points in EHF Cup, they did not give up and stayed close to their opponents. Although Adriana Gabriela Craciun tried to lead her team in a comeback, finishing the match with eight goals, Podravka closed the game confidently. 

With this triumph, the Croatian club remain in the race with Siófok for the top spot in this quartet, while Cisnadie’s last position was confirmed.

In the final round, the Romanian side visit Siófok, while Podravka host Kobenhavn.


TEXT: Béla Müller / cg
 
