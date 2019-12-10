GROUP A REVIEW: Thuringer HC claimed their fifth straight victory in the group, comfortably beating Most by 16 goals

THC extend winning streak by emphatically beating Most

With a quarter-final spot already secured in the previous week, Thuringer HC are now certain to finish first in Group A as they earned their fifth consecutive win in the group phase, 40:24 against DHK Banik Most.

Thuringer are the only team in the whole group phase with a 100% record

Most have no points after five matches

Emily Bolk from THC became top scorer of the game with ten goals

Three players scored four goals for Most

GROUP A

Thuringer HC (GER) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 40:24 (18:8)

It was the visitors who opened the scoring in the match, but it was the only time during the 60 minutes when they were in front.

THC’s dominance was clear, and midway through the first half, the German side had already pulled clear at 10:2.

While their defence was doing a great job, Beate Scheffknecht and Emily Bolk took on the responsibility in attack. Most could not find a way to stop them, and Thuringer’s advantage reached double digits by half-time, 18:8.

After the break, the German team did not relax their approach. On the contrary, they scored even more goals - 22 - than in the first half. In particular, Bolk played an excellent match, scoring ten goals from 11 attempts.

THC had scored 114 goals in four previous group encounters, which makes 28.5 per game, but this time their attack was especially impressive, and a 16-goal gap was a clear illustration of the difference between the two rivals.

