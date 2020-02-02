«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.02.2020, 17:07
Siofok secure their spot in the quarter-finals
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP REVIEW: Title holders Siofok KC Hungary were not caught out by Kobenhavn Handball, winning by one

»EC Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Kobenhavn Handball
»Siófok KC Hungary
»
 

Siófok secure their spot in the Quarter-Finals

Reigning Women's EHF Cup champions Siofok KC Hungary were pushed hard by Kobenhavn, put managed to prevail in the end, wrapping the game up in the final minutes to win by one goal 

  • Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic finished with 9 goals without any misses
  • World champion right wing Debbie Bont was Kobenhavn’s best scorer with 7
  • With this triumph the title holders advance to the next phase
  • The Danish club did not qualify to the Quarter-Finals after the loss

GROUP B

Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) 27:28 (15:15)

After Camille Aoustin returned from a long injury, she took over at Siófok in scoring as she started the match on fire.

However, Kobenhavn shared the ball very well and kept up the tempo with the champions.

Head coach Claus Mogensen’s squad were unstoppable in attack although their defence did not work too well in the first half.

As the game progressed the sides went head-to-head and neither of them could create a big advantage.

 

In the final minutes, it seemed a draw was on the cards until Gnonsiane Niomba netted her very first goal and Siófok led by two.

As the French left back scored in the last minute, Kobenhavn did not have enough time to come back and lost the game.

With this loss Kobenhavn assured third place and did not qualify to the Quarter-Finals, while Siófok still lead the group.

In the last round, the Hungarian side host Cisnadie while Kobenhavn visit Podravka.


TEXT: Bela Muller /at
 
Share
CONTACT FORM