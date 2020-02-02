GROUP REVIEW: Title holders Siofok KC Hungary were not caught out by Kobenhavn Handball, winning by one

Siófok secure their spot in the Quarter-Finals

Reigning Women's EHF Cup champions Siofok KC Hungary were pushed hard by Kobenhavn, put managed to prevail in the end, wrapping the game up in the final minutes to win by one goal

Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic finished with 9 goals without any misses

World champion right wing Debbie Bont was Kobenhavn’s best scorer with 7

With this triumph the title holders advance to the next phase

The Danish club did not qualify to the Quarter-Finals after the loss

GROUP B

Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) 27:28 (15:15)

After Camille Aoustin returned from a long injury, she took over at Siófok in scoring as she started the match on fire.

However, Kobenhavn shared the ball very well and kept up the tempo with the champions.

Head coach Claus Mogensen’s squad were unstoppable in attack although their defence did not work too well in the first half.

As the game progressed the sides went head-to-head and neither of them could create a big advantage.

In the final minutes, it seemed a draw was on the cards until Gnonsiane Niomba netted her very first goal and Siófok led by two.

As the French left back scored in the last minute, Kobenhavn did not have enough time to come back and lost the game.

With this loss Kobenhavn assured third place and did not qualify to the Quarter-Finals, while Siófok still lead the group.

In the last round, the Hungarian side host Cisnadie while Kobenhavn visit Podravka.

