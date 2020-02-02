GROUP 1 REVIEW: After three straight defeats in the competition, CSM put on an impressive performance and ended Metz’s unbeaten run

CSM back on track thanks to Neagu’s 14 goals

Last week, CSM Bucuresti had opened the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League with a frustrating defeat at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

However, today the Romanian side showed a much better performance, which allowed them to defeat the group leaders Metz Handball at home, 32:27.

CSM ended their three-game losing run in the current competition

Metz suffered their first defeat in this Champions League season

CSM now have five points, while Metz stay on eight

Cristina Neagu scored 14 goals from 19 attempts for Bucuresti

Marie Sajka netted seven times for Metz

GROUP 1

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 32:27 (16:14)

After suffering a setback, last-placed CSM were in a desperate need of points, and pure determination helped them to defeat the Group 1 leaders Metz.

CSM’s leader Cristina Neagu showed her true quality, ending the game with 14 goals, while she was supported by performances from her teammates such as Crina Pintea, Andrea Lekic and the goalkeeper Denisa Dedu.

The French side had a better start to the match leading 3:1, yet Bucuresti, who enjoyed loud support from their fans, quickly stabilized the game.

Neagu played an amazing first half, scoring nine goals from 11 attempts. Thanks to her effort and Dedu’s spectacular saves, the home team boasted a two-goal advantage at the break, 16:14.

In the second half, a string of goals by Neagu and Pintea put CSM into a 21:16 lead by the 40th minute, and the hosts continued to show their fire power.

Late in the game, Metz’s hopes were somewhat revived when the French team reduced the gap from 26:20 to 26:23, but CSM held their nerve to celebrate an impressive home victory, which boosted both their morale and their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals.

