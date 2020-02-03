NEWS: Europe’s largest sports business event in Düsseldorf acts as a perfect platform to promote handball in the wake of EHF EURO 2020 and ahead of the media and marketing deal with Infront and DAZN

EHF and EHF Marketing enjoy fruitful SPOBIS experience

The European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing GmbH enjoyed a highly productive two days at SPOBIS last week.

Members of both organisations attended Europe’s largest sports business event in Düsseldorf, joining hundreds of prominent sports business experts as well as close to 4,000 attendees overall.

EHF President Michael Wiederer was accompanied by EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak at the event, with all three delivering insightful presentations on stage.

The success of the record-breaking Men’s EHF EURO 2020 was discussed, together with the future of handball and the forthcoming media and marketing rights deal with Infront and DAZN, which throws off on 1 July.

Wiederer, together with John Gleasure, Chief Business Development Officer of DAZN Group and Julien Ternisien, Senior Vice President Summer Sports of Infront, spoke at length about the contact and the benefits it will bring to the sport over the next decade.

Hausleitner (left) talked about the importance of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 as highlight event in handball

"2020 is arguably one of the most important years for European handball in the recent past. SPOBIS was a great opportunity to put the spotlight on the changes and new developments that are to come," said David Szlezak.

"It was furthermore a platform to strengthen existing contacts and to build the base for new potential partnerships in Germany, one of our core markets."

"The presence at SPOBIS gave us the opportunity to bring across and amplify the very positive effects of the record-breaking EHF EURO 2020 within the world of sports business," said Martin Hausleitner. "With EHF EURO 2024 taking place in Germany, we hope for a very positive effect here."

The event also acted as a key networking opportunity with both the EHF and EHF Marketing present at the SPOBIS career day.

With a number of new roles opening up ahead of the start of the Infront and DAZN contract, a team from Vienna were on hand to explain the opportunities as well as the benefits that comes with working in handball.

To find out more about these opportunities, click here.

