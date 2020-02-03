«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.02.2020, 13:59
EHF and EHF Marketing enjoy fruitful SPOBIS experience
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Europe’s largest sports business event in Düsseldorf acts as a perfect platform to promote handball in the wake of EHF EURO 2020 and ahead of the media and marketing deal with Infront and DAZN

»Inside the EHF Channel »
 

EHF and EHF Marketing enjoy fruitful SPOBIS experience

The European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing GmbH enjoyed a highly productive two days at SPOBIS last week.

Members of both organisations attended Europe’s largest sports business event in Düsseldorf, joining hundreds of prominent sports business experts as well as close to 4,000 attendees overall.

EHF President Michael Wiederer was accompanied by EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak at the event, with all three delivering insightful presentations on stage.

The success of the record-breaking Men’s EHF EURO 2020 was discussed, together with the future of handball and the forthcoming media and marketing rights deal with Infront and DAZN, which throws off on 1 July.

Wiederer, together with John Gleasure, Chief Business Development Officer of DAZN Group and Julien Ternisien, Senior Vice President Summer Sports of Infront, spoke at length about the contact and the benefits it will bring to the sport over the next decade.

Hausleitner (left) talked about the importance of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 as highlight event in handball

"2020 is arguably one of the most important years for European handball in the recent past. SPOBIS was a great opportunity to put the spotlight on the changes and new developments that are to come," said David Szlezak.

"It was furthermore a platform to strengthen existing contacts and to build the base for new potential partnerships in Germany, one of our core markets."

"The presence at SPOBIS gave us the opportunity to bring across and amplify the very positive effects of the record-breaking EHF EURO 2020 within the world of sports business," said Martin Hausleitner. "With EHF EURO 2024 taking place in Germany, we hope for a very positive effect here."

The event also acted as a key networking opportunity with both the EHF and EHF Marketing present at the SPOBIS career day.

With a number of new roles opening up ahead of the start of the Infront and DAZN contract, a team from Vienna were on hand to explain the opportunities as well as the benefits that comes with working in handball.

To find out more about these opportunities, click here.


TEXT: EHF / ab / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM