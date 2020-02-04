The EHF's beach handball department is looking to expand with the recruitment of a full-time Junior Events Manager at its office in Vienna

JOB VACANCY: Junior Events Manager / Beach Handball

Starting date: immediately, working hours: 40 hours/week

Department: BU Beach Handball / Competition, BU Manager: Ivana Jelic

The European Handball Federation is strengthening its beach handball department. Join us and experience the exciting adventure of European beach handball events coming to life and shape future events with us!

Reporting directly to the business unit manager, the Event Manager Beach Handball will be solely responsible for the support and administration of the European Beach Handball Tour (ebt) and will be involved in the organisation of all other beach handball events and projects.

The EHF has the following main beach handball competitions during one year:

ebt season

ebt Finals

EUROs (Youth/yearly and senior/every second year)

BH Championships (EURO Qualifiers)

Champions Cup

Additionally a new competition was introduced in cooperation with the European University Sport Association (EUSA) and beach handball will be included in the EUSA Games 2020.

The role will include the active development of procedures and guidelines for competitions, support with all beach handball tasks and projects, presence on-site for events and related activities, interdepartmental collaboration will also be expected.

Fluency in English, experience in event organisation and management are essential for this position.

Key tasks and responsibilities:

Entire administration and troubleshooting during the ebt season

Event preparation: Organiser bidding documentation Registration of teams Team information and communication Support with local organiser coordination Event material preparation and coordination of shipments Support in partners handling and material orders

Event management on-site: Technical meeting preparation and presentation Office & technical infrastructure set-up Match scouting verification and trouble shooting Team officials contact person

Online testing administration and implementation of a new eLearning portal

Development programme support

Further development and implementation of marketing and event organisation standards

Person specification:

Minimum 2-3 years’ event management experience

Business administration/event management or marketing degree

MS Office – Power User

Fluent English (business level both written and spoken), ability to also work in German would be an advantage

Structured approach to tasks and reliable

Good communication skills

Ability to work on own initiative and to think one step ahead

High level of self-motivation and independence

Willingness to learn and travel

Sport enthusiast and interest in sports industry

Background in beach handball and/or knowledge of the sport also an advantage

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations. Its tasks include the organisation and management of high-profile handball competitions such as the Men’s and Women’s EHF Champions League and EHF EURO events. The federation’s broad range of responsibilities also includes managing player transfers, development and education programmes as well as the promotion of forms of the game including beach handball and wheelchair handball. 65+ members of staff from 19 different nations work at the EHF headquarters in Vienna, which is home to both the EHF and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH. More information at: eurohandball.com and via the EHF Business Report 2019: http://ehfoffice.at/businessreport2019/

Making an application:

For more information or to apply for the Event Manager Beach Handball position send your current CV and a covering letter explaining why you would like to work for the EHF Business Unit Beach Handball and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to: application@eurohandball.com (subject: ‘Junior Events Manager / Beach Handball’).

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Intensive working periods will occur the months prior to the events; applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and over periods of up to two weeks. The starting gross salary is € 30,800 per year (negotiable depending on qualifications and previous experience).

Vienna: the world’s most liveable city

The Austrian capital offers one of, if not the, highest quality of life in world and regularly tops the list of the most liveable cities. Vienna is a well-known tourist destination thanks to its magnificent historic buildings and museums, coffee house culture and its vibrant cultural scene including the world-famous Vienna State Opera House. For its inhabitants, the city also offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing, cheap and efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.

