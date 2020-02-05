NEWS: Three Polish teams win medals at the indoor ebt event in Prague last weekend

Poles dominate the podium in Prague

The European winter may be in full swing but the beauty of beach handball is you can play it anywhere – and that was the case in Prague last weekend as teams from around the continent gathered for the Winter Prague Open Beach tournament in the Czech capital.

In the first ebt event of 2020, teams representing Poland were the most successful, with the nation winning three medals, including gold in the women’s event.

Women’s event

BHT Pyrki Poznan took home the gold medal in the women’s event, with the Polish team beating London GD of Great Britain in the final.

BHT Byczki Kowalewo Pomorskie were the second Polish team on the podium after they secured a victory over Holky z Citrusie of Slovakia in the bronze medal match.

Men’s event

Dutch team TSHV Camelot prevent Poland from also taking the gold medal in the men’s competition, with the side from the Netherlands beat BHT Damy Rade Inowroclaw in the final.

In the bronze medal match, Duna House Fervas BHC from Hungary defeated Coco Jamboo, the local team from Czech Republic to claim the final spot on the podium.

Polish teams also secured fifth and sixth place in the men’s tournament. For the full results click here and for the latest rankings at this early stage of the ebt season, click here.

What’s next?

Beach handball players and fans have a wait to get back on the sand with the next scheduled event on the ebt not until April.

The ebt’s next port of call will be the popular event in Jarun, Croatia. Click here for further information on the tournament.

TEXT: