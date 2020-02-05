MEN’S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #3: Grundfos Tatabánya KC (HUN). Decades after their glory days, the Hungarian side is slightly becoming a force to reckon with again in Europe

Tatabánya believe in their youngsters

The 1970s and 80s were the heydays for the ‘Blue Tigers’ with four Hungarian championships, two domestic cup titles, a quarter-final in the Champions Cup and a semi-final in the Cup Winners’ Cup.

Anno 2020, Grundfos Tatabánya KC are progressing on the road to regain some of their old glory.

The team has finished third in the strong Hungarian league - behind powerhouses Veszprém and Szeged - for the past five seasons and is eager to make a name in Europe again as well.

After navigating their way past ZTR Zaporozhye (53:51 on aggregate), the Hungarian club is joining PAUC Handball, Füchse Berlin and BM Logroño La Rioja in group D.

Three questions before the Men's EHF Cup group phase:

- What is the goal for Tatabánya in the group phase?

The strong group D includes last season’s runners-up Füchse Berlin, French side PAUC Handball and recent VELUX EHF Champions League participants BM Logroño La Rioja. While finishing in the top two would be hard for any team, Tatabánya are obviously aiming for a quarter-final spot again - like in 2017 and 2019. Their defensive qualities are one of the reasons why this group is unpredictable.

- What does playing in the Men’s EHF Cup mean to the club?

For the current squad, it is important to gain international experience.

“There are plenty of promising, young players in our side. Gathering experience in international competitions could mean a lot to their career. I think they will have a great future in handball,” says Tatabánya manager László Marosi. “Our main goal is to make our fans happy and play on our highest level continuously.”

- How big a problem is the setback by injuries?

Tatabánya are without several key players who are out with various injuries. Hungarian national team member Ádám Juhász is even out for the season. The time for a comeback from both Milos Vujivic’s and Bence Ernei’s is yet unknown. However, there is also good news as 19-year-old back Bence Bálint, a main pillar in the team’s attack, returns from nursing a knee injury.

Under the spotlight: Zsolt Balogh

The 30-year-old sharpshooter is one of the most experienced players in the squad. The right back joined Tatabánya in the summer of 2019 after seven seasons with MOL-Pick Szeged. His ability to score from basically any situation, which was demonstrated once more during the EHF EURO 2020 last January, will come helpful for Tatabánya.

Self-esteem

Tatabánya are confident they can make it to the quarter-final again like last season.

“We would like to win the home matches and surprise the opponents as visitors and gather some points,” says team manager Marosi, adding that matching last season’s achievement is the target.

Fun fact

Tatabánya fans still have to be patient for a while, but from 2021/22 their heroes will play in a brand new, state-of-the-art arena. It will prevent them for further trips to Györ, where the team has been playing their European home games.

Grundfos Tatabánya KC (HUN)

Qualification for the Men’s EHF Cup group phase: 53:51 vs ZTR Zaporozhye (UKR) in R3

Newcomers: Davidovic Marko (Váci KSE), Holpert József (Váci KSE)

Left the club: Bozovic Milos (RK Zagrab), Demis Grigoras (Chambéry Savoie Handball), Jakov Vrankovic (C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti)

Coach: Vladan Matic (since 2014)

Team captain: János Dénes

Opponents in the group matches: PAUC Handball, Füchse Berlin and BM Logroñno La Rioja in group D

European Cup records:

EHF Cup:

Quarter-final (2): 2016/17, 2018/19

Last 16 (1): 2010/11

Hungarian league: 4 titles (1974, 1978, 1979, 1984)

Hungarian cup: 2 titles (1969, 1978)

TEXT: