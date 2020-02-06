2019-20 Women's Champions League

06.02.2020, 10:50

Györ and Brest want to extend unbeaten streaks « Go back » Print Version



GROUP II PREVIEW: After they both secured their quarter-final spots last week, the teams from Hungary and France keep vying for the first place in the group

» More information on » 2019-20 Women's CL

» Main Round

Read more » GROUP II PREVIEW: After they both secured their quarter-final spots last week, the teams from Hungary and France keep vying for the first place in the group Tweet

Györ and Brest want to extend unbeaten streaks SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Györi Audi ETO KC have established a strong rivalry in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League. It started 15 years ago, when the Romanian side eliminated Györ in the 2009/10 semi-finals, while the Hungarian powerhouse overpowered Valcea in the same phase of the competition in 2011/12 and again in 2012/13. They meet again on Saturday, and while Györ have their quarter-final ticket in the pocket, Valcea want to win to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish in the group. Like Györ, Brest Bretagne Handball have already done enough to be guaranteed of a quarter-final appearance, but the French side want to keep their unbeaten status when hosting IK Sävehof on Sunday. GROUP II SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 8 February, 14:00 CET local time, live on ehfTV.com Györ lead the group with 11 points, while Valcea - on a two-game winning streak - are fourth with four points

Györ have been unbeaten for 33 straight CL games and won seven of their eight matches this season

the Traian Arena has been sold out since Wednesday, with 3,000 fans flocking to buy tickets

Valcea and Györ met 14 times in European Cup competitions since 2004, with Valcea taking six wins and Györ seven Buducnost (MNE) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO)

Saturday 8 February, 19:00 CET local time, live on ehfTV.com Krim won only two games from eight this season and lost the last two

Buducnost announced the arrival next season of Serbian playmaker Andrea Lekic from CSM on a two-year contract

Buducnost are third in the group with six points, while Krim are last with only two points

Buducnost won 12 of their previous 21 matches against Krim, including the last nine, as Krim’s last win came in 2009 Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Sunday 9 February, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Brest can extend their unbeaten streak to nine games

Sävehof lost both their games in the main round, while scoring only 42 goals

if Brest win, it will be their 10 th win in 27 CL matches; Sävehof have 13 wins from 74 games

win in 27 CL matches; Sävehof have 13 wins from 74 games both sides also met in the group matches two seasons ago, when Brest took both wins with an average margin of 10 goals

TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / ew



Share Tweet TEXT: