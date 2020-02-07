The European Handball Federation is strengthening its EHF EURO events team and has two open positions for a Junior Event Manager at its office in Vienna

Job vacancy: Junior Event Manager EHF EURO

The European Handball Federation is strengthening its EHF EURO events team. Join us and experience the exciting ‘adventure’ of a major sport event coming to life!



The Junior Event Managers (two positions) will ensure high standards of both event infrastructure and services are met, especially at EHF EUROs, the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team event, in which the candidates for this role plays a key part.

Working on the preparation of events together with the event partners and the organising committees, there will be an emphasis on venue utilisation and technical services, as well as additional activities to ensure events are run in a smooth and slick manner.

As well as the implementation of the events, candidates will also be expected to attend meetings and conferences, develop strategies and solutions with organising committees and liaise internally with departments within the EHF.

The roles also require cooperation with stakeholders within the federation, plus the responsibility to be present on-site for meetings and related activities plus, naturally, the event itself.

The roles will include the cooperation with the stakeholders mentions during the preparatory period as well as the presence on-site for meetings/related activities and the event itself. The target is to meet and exceed the standards from event to event.



Fluency in English, a flair for writing and experience in event management are essential for this position. Knowledge in German would also be an advantage.



Key tasks and responsibilities position:

Organizational skills

Project management

Creation of reports and protocols

Optimizing the event infrastructure

Definition of criteria for technical services;

Event procedures

Handball industry knowledge

Internal event communication

Briefings and preparatory meetings

Persons specification:

Fluent English (written and spoken)

Background and experience in event management

Experience in event implementation and setting up of event infrastructure

Knowledge and interest in sports industry

Innovative personality able to create and implement ideas

Good communications skills

Excellent computer skills, including MS Office, illustration programmes, pm software, database reports, etc.

Self-motivated person, who is able to work as part of a multinational team



Working for the EHF Euro events team

The EHF Office in Vienna is the headquarters for the European Handball Federation, the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe. The EHF EUROS are the flagship events of the EHF taking place biannually with a preparation period of approximately six years.

The EHF EURO events team is responsible for preparing and coordinating the EHF EUROs together with the organising federations from the bidding procedure through to the final tournament.



Making an application:



For more information or to apply for the ‘Junior Event Manager’ position send your current CV and a cover letter explaining why you would like to work for the EHF EURO department and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to: Monika Flixeder, Senior Manager EHF EURO events, application@eurohandball.com.



The announced positions are full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Intensive working periods will occur the months prior to the events; applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks.

