07.02.2020, 16:48
Four national federations fined
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Court of Handball has imposed fines on the Handball Federations of Austria, Czech Republic, Poland and Spain following disciplinary cases having arose from Rounds 1 and 1 of the Women's EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Four national federations fined

Four decisions were released by the Court of Handball in disciplinary cases following Rounds 1 & 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers:

  • The Austrian Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €1.000 (one thousand Euro) for having failed to cover/remove non-authorised advertising in the playing hall.
  • The Handball Federation of Czech Republic shall pay a fine of €1.000 (one thousand Euro) for having failed to remove/cover non-authorised advertisings in the playing hall.
  • The Spanish Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €1.000 (one thousand Euro) for having placed a car containing non-authorised brand flags in the playing hall.
  • The Polish Handball Federation shall pay a fine of €750 (seven hundred and fifty Euro) for having filed to remove/cover, non-authorised advertisings in the playing hall.

Appeals may be filed by the federations with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.
 


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
