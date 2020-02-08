«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

08.02.2020, 16:20
Györ secure eighth win despite slow start
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP 2 REVIEW: Györi Audi ETO KC defeated SCM Ramnicu Valcea on Saturday to record their eighth win in nine games this season, confirming a top-three finish in group 2

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»Györi Audi ETO KC
»SCM Ramnicu Valcea
»
 

Györ secure eighth win despite slow start

Despite their almightly attack being limited to only six goals in the first 20 minutes, Györi Audi ETO KC secured a 29:20 win against Romanian champions SCM Ramnicu Valcea in group 2 of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League main round.

Györ remain in first place in group 2, with 13 points, two more than Brest, and the two sides will face each other in the next round.

  • Györ are in first place, and they are now assured of a top-three finish in group 2
  • the Hungarian side extend their unbeaten run to 34 Champions League matches
  • left back Veronica Kristiansen is Györ’s top scorer, with eight goals
  • Valcea are still fourth in the group and have four points, two more than Sävehof and Krim, though both have a game in hand

GROUP 2
SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 20:29 (6:10)

Valcea’s only chance of gaining a positive result against the title holders was to slow the game down and let their defence take over the game.

However, as Györ still had the best attack in the competition, despite looking shaky at times in the main round, it was easier said than done.

Under a huge amount of pressure from the sold-out “Traian” Arena, Györ only scored five goals in the first 19 minutes of the game, as their attack struggled and only had a 31 per cent shot efficiency.

Yet Valcea, who only scored only three goals between the fourth and the 19th minute, also did not light up the scoreboard - which was tied at 5:5.

But Györ’s experience and superior depth were on display at the end of the first half.

Valcea plummeted to a 35 per cent attack efficiency, as they failed to score between the 21st minute and the end of the first half, and the title holders took advantage and established a 4:0 run to boast a 10:6 lead at the break.

It was the Norwegian trio of Veronica Kristiansen, Stine Oftedal and Amanda Kurtovic who led the charge, combining for six of Györ’s 10 goals, with the Hungarian side comfortable in the driving seat.

As much as the hosts tried to impose their will once again, it was impossible.

With Kristiansen in superb form – top scorer of the game with eight goals – Györ looked more composed in attack, as Valcea’s tough defence yielded seven suspensions, which hampered their efforts.

Györ ran away to their eighth win in nine games this season, showing they can also win with a defensive effort and not just with their attacking prowess.

With a superb defensive performance that limited Valcea to a 50 per cent attack efficiency, Györ secured a 29:20 win, overcoming their Romanian opponents who kept them in check for 20 minutes.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM