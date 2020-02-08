«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

08.02.2020, 21:20
Buducnost stop Krim comeback to earn hard-fought win
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP 2 REVIEW: Buducnost survived a late Krim comeback that included an unanswered 7:0 run, handing the Slovenian side their third loss in a row, 30:28

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»Buducnost
»RK Krim Mercator
»
 

Buducnost stop Krim comeback to earn hard-fought win

RK Krim Mercator’s chances for a DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League quarter-final berth are lookingslimmer on a round-by-round basis, as the Slovenian side lost their third game in a row, 30:28, against Buducnost on Saturday evening. 

Despite looking inconsistent at times, Buducnost survived a late scare from the Slovenian side and moved up to eight points on the table. 

  • right wing Jovanka Radicevic scores 10 goals for Buducnost, and hits 79 overall in this season of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, remaining the top scorer in the competition

  • Krim lose their third game in a row in the main round, and now have a goal difference of -21 

  • Buducnost travel to Sävehof in two weeks, while Krim host SCM Ramnicu Valcea in a crucial game for their quarter-final hopes

GROUP 2
Buducnost (MNE) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 30:28 (17:12)

There was little room for error for Buducnost, as they were already five points behind Györ and Brest. A win against Krim would bring the Montenegrin side nearer to securing third place in the group.

Krim only managed to stay close for the first five minutes of the game, before a 5:0 run for Buducnost that prevented the Slovenian champions from scoring for five minutes and 20 seconds.

Buducnost did nothing out of the ordinary – only applied the successful recipe tested in the previous games.They distributed the ball well and their star players took care of the rest, with the top goal scorer of the competition, Jovanka Radicevic, starring with six goals in the first half.

Backs Djurdjina Jaukovic and Barbara Lazovic, who combined for 14 goals in total, were also critical for Buducnost. 

With a first-rate shooting efficiency in the first period, 77 per cent, Buducnost took a convincing 17:12 lead, as Krim lacked both the energy and the game plan to turn the match on its head.

Radicevic was the go-to player for Buducnost also in the second half, and the Montenegrin team never missed a beat. Leading 27:19 with 15 minutes to go, the hosts looked sure to secure their second win of the main round – but the game was not over.

A 7:0 run that stretched for six minutes, fueled by three goals from Slovenian right back Alja Varagic, brought Krim back into the game, as they cut the gap to only one goal, 27:26.

Although Buducnost scored only three times in the last 14 minutes of the game, their defence ultimately got the stops they needed in the crucial moments and the home team collected the points. 


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM