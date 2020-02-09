GROUP B REVIEW: Liberbank Cuenca went from being six goals up to trailing by two, but ultimately defeated TTH Holstebro and started their EHF Cup group phase with a win

Cuenca earn opening win despite losing six-goal lead

Liberbank Cuenca were leading by six goals in the first half, fell two behind in the second, but ultimately finished better and won 29:27 against TTH Holstebro in their opening match in group B of the Men’s EHF Cup.

Cuenca lead as clear as 9:3 in the first half and ultimately finish better – after falling briefly behind in the second – to secure their first points in the group phase

Natan Antonio Suarez’s goal for 28:26 with 21 seconds left seals the home win

Suarez scores seven goals for Cuenca, as does Kasper Kildelund for Holstebro

GROUP B

Liberbank Cuenca (ESP) vs TTH Holstebro (DEN) 29:27 (11:10)

The teams also met in the group phase last season. On that occasion, Cuenca won 26:24 at home, and in their opening EHF Cup 2019/20 group phase match on Sunday afternoon, the Spanish side repeated their two-goal win.

Holstebro were missing left back Jonas Porup, whose wife was about to give birth, and right back Nikolaj Enderleit was injured.

The visitors’ reduced back court left the Cuenca defence with few problems at the start, and at the other end of the court, the home team had no trouble, pulling ahead 9:3.

Mainly through an improving defence and following fast breaks, however, Holstebro managed to work themselves into the game.

Four minutes into the second half, Magnus Bramming gave the visitors their first lead at 13:12, but despite increasing the distance to two, Holstebro were not able to hold on.

Cuenca took over again, and with 21 seconds left, Suarez could secure the win when he made it 28:26.

