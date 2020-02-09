GROUP B REVIEW: Siofok were already assured of progression, but a comfortable 34:22 win over Magura Cisnadie means that they win the Group B ahead of Podravka.

Siófok confirm first spot in the group

Although the match for Magura Cisnadie was without stakes, Siófok KC Hungary needed to win to secure their top position in Group B of Women’s EHF Cup. After a slow start, the hosts eventually took the control and never let the Romanian club back.

Siófok stayed unbeaten during the Group Phase

World championship silver and bronze medallist Nerea Pena from Siófok is still ruled out due to injury

Cisnadie finished winless in12 games in Women’s EHF Cup

Siófok had three players net six goals

GROUP B

Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs Magura Cisnadie (ROM) 34:22 (15:12)

The holders started slowly as the away side quickly developed a two-goal lead in only three minutes. Siófok were out of sync in attacking as Cisnadie’s defence worked well and forced the home team to miss 12 shots and many turnovers in the first half.

However, as the game progressed Tor Odvar Moen’s squad found more and more splits in the Romanian club’s wall and started to play more efficient in scoring.

Siófok left their opponent standing in the second half as they started with a 9:3 run as the French left wing Camille Aoustin was unstoppable at this period. As the reigning champions remained in complete control, the difference quickly reached ten goals. The result was known long before the final whistle.

With this triumph Siófok KC Hungary finished the group unbeaten while Magura Cisnadie end their Women’s EHF Cup campaign pointless.

TEXT: