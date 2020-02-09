«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.02.2020, 17:40
Lada keep quarter-final hope alive with big win in Denmark
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP D REVIEW – Handball Club Lada won 10 goals away against Herning Ikast, but still had to wait two hours to know their fate.

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Handball Club Lada
»Herning-Ikast Handbold
»
 

Lada keep quarter-final hope alive with big win in Denmark

HanHandball Club Lada started two hours of anxious waiting after winning 38:28 away against Herning-Ikast. Lada are still dependant on the last group match to know their destiny in the Women´s EHF Cup.

  • Lada had to await the result of the match between SG BBM Bietigheim and Storhamar Elite Handball to know if they were in the quarter-final or not with only a Storhamar loss in Germany helping Lada proceed
  • Herning-Ikast also had to await the last result to know if they were going to win the group
  • The defeat was Herning-Ikast´s first home defeat in the EHF Cup this season
  • Helene Fauske scored eight goals for Herning-Ikast, while Irina Bliznova scored nine for Lada

GROUP D

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS 28:38 (12:18)

Lada did what they had to do, and all they could do after their impressive performance was awaiting the outcome of the late match between Bietigheim and Storhamar. Only a Storhamar defeat would send Lada to the quarter-final.

Lada were completely dominant from the start against the home team who were already qualified for the quarter-final, but who still had the group win at stake.

From an early 2:0 lead, Lada increased the distance continuously through the following 20 minutes, and two timeouts from Herning-Ikast coach Mathias Maden could not stop the away team from getting nine goal ahead at 15:6, before the home team managed to do a little catching up before the break.

Herning-Ikast never got even close to catching up, though. Instead, Lada increased their lead even further in the second half, and after their 10-goal win, they could sit back and direct their eyes towards Germany.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM