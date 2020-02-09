GROUP D REVIEW – Handball Club Lada won 10 goals away against Herning Ikast, but still had to wait two hours to know their fate.

Lada keep quarter-final hope alive with big win in Denmark

HanHandball Club Lada started two hours of anxious waiting after winning 38:28 away against Herning-Ikast. Lada are still dependant on the last group match to know their destiny in the Women´s EHF Cup.

Lada had to await the result of the match between SG BBM Bietigheim and Storhamar Elite Handball to know if they were in the quarter-final or not with only a Storhamar loss in Germany helping Lada proceed

Herning-Ikast also had to await the last result to know if they were going to win the group

The defeat was Herning-Ikast´s first home defeat in the EHF Cup this season

Helene Fauske scored eight goals for Herning-Ikast, while Irina Bliznova scored nine for Lada

GROUP D

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS 28:38 (12:18)

Lada did what they had to do, and all they could do after their impressive performance was awaiting the outcome of the late match between Bietigheim and Storhamar. Only a Storhamar defeat would send Lada to the quarter-final.

Lada were completely dominant from the start against the home team who were already qualified for the quarter-final, but who still had the group win at stake.

From an early 2:0 lead, Lada increased the distance continuously through the following 20 minutes, and two timeouts from Herning-Ikast coach Mathias Maden could not stop the away team from getting nine goal ahead at 15:6, before the home team managed to do a little catching up before the break.

Herning-Ikast never got even close to catching up, though. Instead, Lada increased their lead even further in the second half, and after their 10-goal win, they could sit back and direct their eyes towards Germany.

