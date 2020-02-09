«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.02.2020, 19:38
Dramatic last-second goal see Bistrita through
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C REVIEW: ERD took the lead with 15 seconds to go, but Bistrita still managed to progress to the quarter-finals after Valentina Ardean Elisei tied the game with one second to go, depleted Odense beat Lublin

»EC Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud
»ÉRD
»MKS Lublin S.A.
»Odense Håndbold
»
 

Dramatic last-second goal see Bistrita through

For most of the second half, Bistrita controlled the game against ÉRD, but they were down by one with 15 seconds remaining.

Veteran left wing Valentina Ardean Elisei saved the Romanian side with the final goal, tying the game with one second to go, 24:24.

Despite having only nine players in the team, Odense claimed another strong win against Lublin, 33:20.

  • Odense clinched the first place in the group, with five wins and a loss, the second best record in the group phase
  • Norwegian back Ingvild Bakkerud was Odense’s best scorer, with 12 goals
  • Lublin started the group phase with a draw against Bistrita, but lost the following five games, by an average of 9.4 goals per game

GROUP C

ÉRD (HUN) vs CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) 24:24 (12:12)

It was a do-or-die situation for the Hungarian side, as only the win would have seen them through to the quarter-finals for the second time in their history.

But Bistrita had a great defensive record, with only 23 goals conceded per game and they were going to put that to good use.

Indeed, ÉRD needed nearly five minutes to score their first goal of the game, but Bistrita slowly lowered the tempo and let the defence take over.

Distributing the ball well, Bistrita fired from all cylinders to open a 8:6 lead after 23 minutes, but the hosts managed to play to their strengths and tied the game, 12:12, as Jelena Lavko and back Gabriella Toth scored three goals apiece.

Three consecutive goals from Bistrita’s playmaker, Dziyana Ilyina, tilted the balance for Bistrita, as they still held the lead, 16:14, after 38 minutes.

ÉRD tried to muster a comeback, but they were still falling short with ten minutes to go, due to easy misses piling up.

However, the hosts took the lead in the final minute, 24:23, only to be denied by Valentina Ardean Elisei, who delivered the final blow in the final second.

In their first ever European season, Bistrita sealed the quarter-final berth with an amazing display, losing only one of their six games.

MKS Lublin S.A. (POL) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 20:33 (13:14)

Lublin were playing only for their pride and to snap a four-game losing streak against group leaders Odense, but it ultimately proved not to be enough for the Polish champions.

Already having secured first place in the group, Odense had only nine players on the match sheet, as stars like Nycke Groot and Tess Wester did not make the trip to Poland.

But Odense were far from depleted. With left back Ingvild Bakkerud in fine form, Odense rode a 4:1 run to claim a 8:6 lead after 12 minutes.

Back Karolina Kochaniak had a flawless outing, scoring five times in the first half, but it was still Odense who led the game at the break, 14:13.

Lublin tied the game to start the second half, but a 7:0 run for Odense, spurred by the same relentless Bakkerud, who scored five of those goals, sealed the deal for the Danish side.

With their fifth win of the group, 33:20, Odense topped the table with a +42 goal difference.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu /at
 
Share
CONTACT FORM