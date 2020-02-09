«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.02.2020, 20:10
Defending champions eyeing more success
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND REVIEW: Reigning Men´s Challenge Cup winners CSM Bucuresti have good chance of proceeding after win in Sweden

» »2019-20 Men's Challenge Cup
»Last 16
»
 

Defending champions eyeing more success

Last year's Men´s Challenge Cup winners CSM Bucuresti stand a good chance of making it at least one round further in the competition this season.

In the first leg of the Last 16, the Romanian side left Sweden with a narrow 29:28 win against Alingsas HK after a close match with plenty of lead changes.

CSM went three goals ahead in the first half and were leading by two, 15:13, at half-time.

Yet, Alingsas caught up and took a few narrow leads after the break, before CSM turned the tables and took the potentially crucial one-goal win.

“It will be a very tough task next Saturday, but we have the chance. We will have to fight like warriors all the way,” said Alingsas coach Mikael Franzén.

Drammen maintaining the chance

While Alingsas may be on their way out of the competition against the ruling champions, another Scandinavian team seem to stand with better chances to reach the quarter-finals.

Drammen HK lost 33:31 to A.E.K. Athens, but this was on away ground, which leaves the Norwegian team with very good chances in the return match next Sunday.

A.E.K, who reached the final in the 2017/18 edition of the competition, were leading by three goals in the first half, but Drammen caught up and were leading 18:17 at halftime.

After several more one-goal leads for the visitors, A.E.K. came back with another three-goal lead, though, before finally winning by two.

“I think we made a great performance against a good opponent and in a difficult venue. Many of our players did extremely well,” said Drammen coach Kristian Kjelling after the close first leg.

Russian teams with the edge

The two Russian teams in the competition both stand with good chances of proceeding.

HC Neva SPb seem closer of the two after winning 24:23 in Norway against Halden Topphandball.

Neva were leading clearly 14:9 at halftime, and although the European debutants managed to reduce the deficit to just one goal during the second half, an extremely difficult task is awaiting them St. Petersburg next Sunday.

HC Victor also have a very justified hope of reaching the quarter-finals.

The Russian team took a 31:31 draw with them home from a close meeting with AS SGS Ramhat Hashron in Israel.

Never more than three goals were separating the two teams who took turns at leading more or less throughout the entire 60 minutes, and after a 16:15 halftime lead for Ramhat Hashron, they shared the points, a result which obviously leaves Victor with an edge before the return match in Stavropol next Saturday.


TEXT: Peter Bruun /at
 
Share
CONTACT FORM