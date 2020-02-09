«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.02.2020, 21:40
Mandalinic spoils PAUC’s group phase premiere
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP D REVIEW: Füchse Berlin start their “Mission: home finals” successfully in France, but the result was decided only in the final stages

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Füchse Berlin
»PAUC Handball
»
 

Mandalinic spoils PAUC’s group phase premiere

PAUC stood strong in their first ever EHF Cup group match in club history, but in the end, Füchse Berlin take the points thanks to six strikes from their Croatian shooter Stipe Mandalinic and a strong defence.

  • Martin Larsen (PAUC) and Stipe Mandalinic (Füchse) were top scorers by six goals each.
  • PAUC were ahead only three times in the match (1:0, 7:6, 8:7)
  • The biggest gap were four goals at the 18:14 in favour of Berlin
  • Berlin will face Tatabanya in round 2, while PAUC travel to Logrono

GROUP D

PAUC Handball (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 23:25 (10:11)

After Tatabanya had started their mission in Group D with a victory on Saturday, the hosts of the EHF Cup Finals kept pace on Sunday.

Despite some injury problems, the Foxes were quite dominant and spoiled the group phase debut of PAUC in their first ever EHF Cup season.

Without goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev and the right backs Wiede and Zachrisson, Berlin had to cope with a quite shaky start, while the French hosts began quite confidently, though they even had to replace more injured players (Darko Cingesar, Vid Kavticnik, Baptiste Bonnefond and Matthieu Ong).

The first half was a pure defensive battle with a low score of only 21 goals, and a slight advantage for the 2015 and 2018 EHF Cup winners from the German capital.

Thanks to a strong period from their Croatian back court stars Stipe Mandalinic and Marko Kopljar in the middle of the second half, Berlin forged ahead, 19:15.

But PAUC struck back and reduced the gap to only one goal at 20:21. 

At crunch time, it was not the experienced Füchse stars, but the youngsters Frederik Simak and Kevin Struck, who scored the crucial goals.

Finally, Mandalinic’s sixth strike for a 25:22 lead sealed the deal.


TEXT: Bjorn Pazen /at
 
Share
CONTACT FORM