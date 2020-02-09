GROUP A REVIEW: Viktoria Oguntoye’s save in the last seconds helped Debrecen to earn a consolation victory against last-placed Most

DVSC say goodbye on a high note

Both sides had lost the chance to reach the Women’s EHF Cup quarter-final, and their last game could not change their final positions in the group, third for DVSC and fourth for Most.

In the end, Debrecen claimed a narrow consolation victory, 29:28, and said goodbye to the tournament in style.

Debrecen have six points, just as many as second-placed Kastamonu, but are behind their rivals on head-to-head encounters

Banik were unable to claim any points in the group stage

Jelena Despotovic was DVSC’s top scorer with eight goals

Jana Sustkova netted eight times for Most

GROUP A

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 28:29 (12:14)

After five straight defeats, Most were very close to earning their first point in the group phase.

Being down 29:28, the Czech team had a chance to draw level from a penalty shot a few seconds from the final buzzer, yet Petra Manakova’s shot was saved by Viktoria Oguntoye.

Debrecen had the upper hand early in the match, taking a 4:2 lead by the 11th minute.

However, Most were determined to end their losing streak, and they fought hard.

The home side drew level a number of times during the first half, yet it was DVSC who went into the dressing room with a two-goal advantage.

After the break, Most seized the initiative for a while, and multiple goals by Jana Sustkova and Dominika Zachova saw the Czech side pull in front 24:22 midway through the second half.

Yet DVSC could rely on Jelena Despotovic, who scored seven of her eight goals after the break. Her impact helped the visitors to take a lead again before Oguntoye did her job in the last seconds.

TEXT: