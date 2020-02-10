DRAW PREVIEW: The quarter-final and semi-final pairings will be drawn on Tuesday 11 February at 11 am

Two Danish clubs in the Women's EHF Cup quarter-final draw

Following the completion of the Women’s EHF Cup group phase the remaining eight teams will learn their fate in the next two rounds already on Tuesday 11 February. The draw at the EHF Office in Vienna at 11:00 hrs will determine not only the quarter-final, but also the semi-final pairings.

The first quarter-final leg in both Women's EHF Cup and Women's Challenge Cup is scheduled for 29 February/1 March, while the second leg will follow one week later. The semi-finals will be played in the first half of April.

The draw event will be streamed live on ehfTV youtube and the EHF European Cup Facebook page.

There will be two pots in this quarter-final draw as the four group winners from the group phase – Thüringer HC, Siófok KC Hungary, Odense Handbold and Herning-Ikast Handbold are lined up in Pot 1, while the second ranked teams Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, HC Podravka Vegeta, CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud occupy the four positions in Pot 2.

The Pot 1 teams will be drawn first and will have the home court advantage in the second leg. Teams from the same group of the group phase cannot meet in the next stage.



POT 1

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Odense Handbold (DEN)

Thüringer HC (GER)

Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)



POT 2

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU)

Handball Club Lada (RUS)

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)

TEXT: