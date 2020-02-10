DRAW PREVIEW: The quarter-finals and semi-final pairings will be set on Tuesday in the Women's Challenge Cup

Two draws in the Women's Challenge Cup set

Following the completion of the Women’s Challenge Cup Last 16 the remaining eight teams will learn their fate in the next two rounds already on Tuesday 11 February. The draw at the EHF Office in Vienna at 11:00 hrs will determine not only the quarter-final, but also the semi-final pairings.

The first quarter-final leg in the Women's Challenge Cup is scheduled for 29 February/1 March, while the second leg will follow one week later. The semi-finals will be played in the first half of April.

The draw event will be streamed live on ehfTV.com youtube and the new EHF European Cup Facebook page.

For the quarter-finals, there will be no seeding as all eight teams will be drawn from the same pot one after another. There will also be no country protection applied in the draw. The semi-final draw will follow using the quarter-final pairings.

Teams:

HC Lokomotiva (CRO)

ZRK Bjelovar (CRO)

Aula Alimentos de Valladollid (ESP)

KH-7 BM Granollers (ESP)

Mecalia Atletico Guardes (ESP)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)

CS Madeira (POR)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)



